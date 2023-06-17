Former Chicago Bulls wing Tony Snell revealed he has autism spectrum disorder, according to ESPN. Friday on NBC's “Today” show, Snell said his 2-year-old son Karter was diagnosed with autism as an infant, so he decided to have himself screened as well.

“I was not surprised, because I always felt different,” Snell said. “I want to make sure my son knows I have his back. When I was a kid, I felt different. But I can show him that I'm right there with [him] and we're going to ride this thing together. We're going to grow together and we're going to accomplish a lot of things together.”

Snell said he felt a sense of “clarity” from his diagnosis, “like putting some 3-D glasses on.”

Snell was drafted by the Bulls in 2013 with the 20th overall pick, and spent three seasons in Chicago. He has since played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trailblazers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Snell finished the 2021-22 season in New Orleans and has not played in the NBA since. He played 19 games in 2023 with the Maine Celtics, a G-league affiliate of the Boston Celtics.

Although he's “relieved” to hear his diagnosis, Snell thinks not being diagnosed at a young age allowed him to accomplish things he may not have been able to otherwise.

“I don't think I'd have been in the NBA if I was diagnosed with autism [at his son's age],” Snell said. “They'd have probably put a limit or a cap on my abilities.”