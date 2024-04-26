There are no shortage of various arguments when it comes to the greatest of all-time (GOAT) conversation in the NBA. Either LeBron James or Michael Jordan are typically mentioned as the GOAT, with many fans, players, and analysts often passionately taking one side. Dwight Howard recently shared his thoughts on the NBA GOAT debate, via Howard's X (formerly Twitter) account.
“MJ is the GOAT,” Howard said in a video that was shared on Thursday. “But if LeBron and the Lakers get past Denver this year and they happen to win the championship, LeBron gotta be the GOAT. Think about what he did this season. He got 40,000 points (for his career), he got over 11,000 rebounds, 11,000 assists. He'll come back from being 10th, 11th, 12th place, and then they come back and win? Oh Lord… GOAT.”
The video was shared before the Lakers lost 112-105 in Game 3 to the Denver Nuggets. Denver now holds a 3-0 lead, and it will require a historic effort for Los Angeles to fight back and win the series.
Is it possible? Sure, but it is quite unlikely. Of course, counting LeBron James and Anthony Davis out is always a risky thing to do.
LeBron James continues to make GOAT case
Michael Jordan's six championships help his GOAT case without question. Jordan's ability to come through in clutch moments was incredible. He played a pivotal role in leading the Chicago Bulls' dynasty in the 1990's.
LeBron has won four championships with three different teams. He left the Cleveland Cavaliers and formed a super-team with the Miami Heat, and Miami won two championships as a result. James later returned to Cleveland and led the Cavs to a championship in 2016.
James would later win one more championship with the Lakers. The question is whether or not he can win another in his career. At 39 years old, LeBron probably does not have too many years remaining in the NBA. With that being said, James is still playing at a high level and could help a team reach the NBA Finals.
Although, the odds of it happening in this year's playoffs are slim at the moment.
From purely a statistical perspective, however, LeBron James does have a legitimate GOAT case.
Jordan finished his career with 32,292 points. LeBron is already at 40,474. James is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
LeBron also has 11,009 assists, 11,185 rebounds, and 2,275 steals in his career. Jordan recorded 5,633 assists, 6,672 rebounds, and 2,514 steals in his career.
Of course, Jordan only played 15 seasons while LeBron James is at 21 career seasons. Longevity is factored into the GOAT debate, though.
In the end, it is difficult to refute Jordan's standing as the greatest player in the history of the NBA. But when it comes to the best, LeBron certainly has an argument. Greatness is exemplified by winning and cementing a historic legacy in that regard. LeBron's all-around talent cannot be ignored, however.
And if LeBron wins another championship, perhaps he will overtake Jordan as the GOAT. It should be noted that some people already consider LeBron to be the greatest NBA player ever.
Who do you think is the NBA GOAT?