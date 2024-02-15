The Montreal Canadiens visit the New York Rangers as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Canadiens are 22-23-8 this season, and they are coming off a 5-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks. The Canadiens have faced the Rangers once this season, and they were able to win a shootout. In the game, Joel Armia, Brendan Gallagher, and Sean Monahan were the goal scorers during regulation. Sam Montembeault was the starter in net, and he made 45 saves in the win.

The Rangers are 34-16-3 this season, and they have won their last five games. In the loss against the Canadiens earlier this season, Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck, and Adam Fox were the three goal scorers. Jonathan Quick made 27 saves on 30 shots in the loss, as well. The Rangers will have a healthy lineup heading into this game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Rangers Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

New York Rangers: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How to Watch Canadiens vs. Rangers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: MSG Network, TSN Direct

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread/Win

Montreal is having a tough season, and it is because they struggle in net. However, the Canadiens win when they score three goals or more. When the Canadiens score at least three goals this season, they have a record of 20-6-4. They need to put up at least three goals on the Rangers if they want to win this game. The Canadiens have already scored three goals on the Rangers once this season. As long as they can do this again, they will skate away with a win.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers play well in the defensive zone, and in the net. They allowed just 30 shots on goal in the first game, which is usually very helpful towards winning. The Rangers allow the ninth-fewest shots against in the NHL. New York needs to continue to keep the Canadiens from putting pucks on net. If they can do that, they will win this game.

The Rangers are seventh in the NHL in goals allowed per game. They allow just 2.74 goals per game this season. When the Rangers allow three goals or less this season, they are 32-2-2. That is 32 of their 34 wins. It is very important for the Rangers to allow three goals or less in this game. If they can do that, they will win.

Final Canadiens-Rangers Prediction & Pick

I do not think this game will be all that close. The Rangers put up 45 shots on net in the first game, they just did not capitalize. The Canadiens are usually much worse in net, and they struggle in the offensive zone, as well. New York is the much better team in this game, and I expect that to show.

When it comes to the over/under, it is tough. However, I think the Rangers will prevail in the defensive zone. For this reason, I am taking the under. I do not expect the Canadiens to score a lot. As for a winner, I will take the Rangers to not only win, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Canadiens-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (-110), Under 6.5 (-134)