The New York Rangers will try to complete the series sweep as they face the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the First Round series. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Rangers-Capitals Game 4 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Rangers defeated the Capitals 3-1 in Game 3 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. Initially, it started badly for them as John Carlson fired a wrist shot past goalie Igor Shesterkin to give the Capitals a 1-0 advantage. But the Rangers fought back when Chris Kreider redirected a shot from Mika Zibanejad into the net to tie the game.
Barclay Goodrow capitalized on a pass from Vincent Trocheck to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead before the period ended. Later, in the second period, Trocheck came off the give-and-go from Zibanejad to give the Rangers a two-goal advantage. That would be enough for the Rangers to hold on and win.
Shesterkin led the way with 28 saves. Conversely, Charlie Lindgren had 19 saves. The Rangers dominated the faceoff circle, winning 59 percent of their draws. Additionally, New York went 1 for 4 on the powerplay while the Caps went 0 for 6 on the man advantage. The Rangers also blocked 21 shots.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Rangers-Capitals Game 4 Odds
New York Rangers: -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline: -192
Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline: +158
Over: 5.5 (-108)
Under: 5.5 (-112)
How to Watch Rangers vs. Capitals Game 4
Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT
TV: TBS, truTV, SN36 and TVAS
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rangers have done all the important things to give themselves a 3-0 advantage in this series. Furthermore, they have managed to get balanced scoring and thrive even when some of their best players have not consistently thrived.
Trocheck now has two goals and three assists after notching a goal and assist in Game 3. Furthermore, his majestic ability in the faceoff circle gave the Rangers more chance. Trocheck won 12 draws and lost only four while also leveling four hits in Game 3.
Zibanejad now has one goal and four assists after adding two more helpers. Ultimately, his great passing ability has propelled the Rangers in this series. But the Rangers also got good third-line work from Alex Wennberg, who won five draws and lost two. Likewise, they got a great defense, including seven blocked shots from Jacob Trouba.
Kreider now has two goals and one assist. Meanwhile, Artemi Panarin is still at one goal after having a quiet outing in Game 3. Adam Fox now has one goal and one assist after adding a point in Game 3.
The defense and goaltending have remained solid. Currently, Shesterkin is now 3-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of ,933. Look for him to remain hot and stifle any Capital chances.
The Rangers will cover the spread if they can capitalize on the powerplay again and on the penalty kill. Then, they need to continue to play stout defense and not let the Capitals get any hope.
Why The Capitals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Capitals are down 3-0 because they have lacked the ability to score any goals consistently. After starting off hot, they did nothing for the rest of Game 3.
Tom Wilson currently has one goal and two assists. Yet, he did nothing in Game 3. After notching a goal to start Game 3, John Carlson went quiet. But the most alarming story has been the disappearance of Alexander Ovechkin.
Ovechkin is one of the greatest goal-scorers of all time. However, he has gone completely silent in this series. Ovechkin has no goals or assists. Furthermore, he had a plus-minus of -1 with four shots and three hits. Ovechkin needs to show up in this series for the Capitals to have a chance. Unfortunately, time is running out.
The defense and goaltending have not been great in this series. Therefore, Lindgren has to step up. Lindgren is currently 0-3 with a 3.77 goals-against average and a save percentage of .864. Sadly, he is showing that he might have been the wrong choice to be the starting goalie with his inability to make saves.
The Capitals will cover the spread if Ovechkin can finally score. Then, they need to stop taking penalties and also defend the net better.
Final Rangers-Capitals Game 4 Prediction & Pick
Before Game 3, we believed that the Capitals had a decent chance to come through and steal a game. But their poor play in Game 3 signaled something worse. Moreover, it seems like the Capitals don't nearly have the same firepower to even steal a game from the Rags. The Rangers seem that much better than the Capitals. Unfortunately, they don't seem capable of even covering the spread as the Rangers are on another plane entirely. Look for the Rangers to continue to play well and find a way to finish off the Capitals while covering the spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Rangers-Capitals Game 4 Prediction & Pick: New York Rangers: -1.5 (+146)