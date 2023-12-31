We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Canadiens-Lightning prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Montreal Canadiens head to Central Florida to face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Canadiens-Lightning prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Canadiens lost 4-1 to the Florida Panthers on Saturday. It was 1-0 Panthers in the second period when Cole Caufield converted on a powerplay goal. Then, things fell apart in the third period when the Habs allowed the Cats to score three goals. Jake Allen was not efficient, allowing three goals while making 22 saves. Also, the Canadiens lost despite winning 59 percent of their faceoffs. The Habs went 1 for 2 on the powerplay and 1 for 3 on the penalty kill. Also, they managed just 13 hits and blocked 17 shots.

The Lightning lost 5-1 to the New York Rangers on Saturday at Amalie Arena. Things started off terribly for the Bolts as they allowed a goal 1:51 to Artemi Panarin into the game. Later, Nikita Kucherov added a powerplay goal late in the second period to give some life to the Lightning. But they allowed Chris Kreider to score a goal not long after. Unfortunately, they could not get their footing back, and the Rangers controlled the game the rest of the way. Igor Shesterkin made 34 saves to stop the Lightning from doing much of anything. Conversely, Andrei Vasilevskiy struggled, allowing five goals while making only 16 saves. The Lightning won 54 percent of their faceoffs. Also, they went 1 for 3 on the powerplay and 1 for 2 on the penalty kill. The Bolts also leveled 18 hits and blocked just seven shots.

The Lightning defeated the Canadiens 5-3 on November 18 in Montreal. Additionally, the Bolts are 8-1-1 over the past 10 games. The Lightning are 4-0-1 in five games at Amalie Arena. Also, the teams have combined for over six goals in 4 of 7 games.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Lightning Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-140)

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (-102)

How to Watch Canadiens vs. Lightning

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun and ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread

The Habs have struggled to score all season, ranking 28th in goals. Also, they are just 22nd in shooting percentage and 21st on the powerplay. Nick Suzuki is their best player, with 10 goals and 21 assists, including six powerplay goals. Meanwhile, defenseman Michael Matheson has six goals and 20 assists, including four powerplay markers. Cole Caufield has leveled nine goals and 16 assists, including two powerplay markers. Also, Sean Monahan has nine goals and 12 assists, including five powerplay markers and two game-winning goals.

The Habs struggle on defense, ranking 25th in goals against and 31st on the penalty kill. Now, they will face an explosive offense. The Habs have not confirmed who the starting goalie will be. Ultimately, they have two choices. Sam Montembeault is one option, as he comes in with a record of 7-4-3 with a 2.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. Likewise, Cayden Primeau is 4-4 with a 3.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.

The Canadiens will cover the spread if they can create some scoring chances early. Then, they need to avoid taking bad penalties.

Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread

The Lightning are seventh in goals and 11th in shooting percentage. Likewise, they are third on the powerplay. They have explosive scorers all over the ice. First, there is Kucherov, who has 23 goals and 34 assists, including nine powerplay markers and four game-winning goals. Brayden Point has also been excellent, with 16 goals and 22 assists, including seven powerplay markers and four game-winning goals. However, Point has had his struggles in the faceoff circle, winning 143 draws and losing 176. Steven Stamkos has been solid, with 15 goals and 21 assists, including six powerplay markers and one game-winning goal. Additionally, he has been good in the faceoff circle, winning 131 draws and losing 124. Hedman is having a good season with five goals and 29 assists, including two game-winning tallies.

The Bolts are 29th in goals against and 15th on the penalty kill. Ultimately, they will need to defend better and will probably turn to their backup goalie. But Jonas Johansson got a lot of work earlier in the season when Vasilevskiy was out. So far, he is 8-6 with a 2.76 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.

The Lightning will cover the spread if they can score early. Then, they must avoid giving the Habs too many chances.

Final Canadiens-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Habs usually cannot score. However, they will face the backup goalie and their own goalies are not the best. The Lightning are due for an explosion, and the Habs will do their best to match them.

Final Canadiens-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (-120)