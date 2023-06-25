Austin Trout made his prediction for the planned Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo fight.

It was revealed earlier this week that Alvarez had signed a three-fight deal with PBC with his next fight in September highly likely to be a defense of his 168-pound titles against WBC middleweight champion Charlo.

Nothing is official yet, but the Charlo is expected to be the winner of the Alvarez sweepstakes with a fight between the pair likely to take place Sept. 16 in Las Vegas.

One man who is notably the only fighter to have faced both men is Trout.

The former super welterweight champion was outpointed by Alvarez back in April 2013. He would also face Charlo twice in May 2016 and June 2018 losing by decision on both occasions. And so, there's no better person to make a prediction for this potential super clash.

And as far as Trout is concerned, he's picking Charlo — although there is one major doubt for the former.

“I’m pulling for Charlo,” Trout told FightHype (via Boxing Social). “I think Charlo had everything it takes to beat Canelo, but we ain’t seen him in two years.

“That’s the only reasoning I’m questioning it, if this was two years ago, I’m picking Charlo. The only question is his inactivity.”

Charlo last competed in June 2021 when he outpointed Juan Macias Montiel. He has been inactive since due to mental health issues.

Inactivity aside, Trout also believes Alvarez has been showing signs of decline as he doesn't look to be the same fighter that he was even a couple of years ago.

But even if he is declining, he still remains one of the best boxers in the world and again — unlike Charlo, he has been an active fighter with a minimum of two fights every year since 2012 with the exception of 2020.

That said, Trout still sides with Charlo.

“Canelo hasn’t been looking great, he’s not the same as he was before,” Trout added. “But he’s been active, he’s been training and he’s been busy. I’m not saying Charlo hasn’t been training, but he ain’t been fighting.

“It’s going to be in Charlo’s hometown, which will probably give him a bit more ambition to win. The only thing I’m looking at which is not good for Charlo, is his inactivity.”