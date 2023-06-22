A new challenger emerges for Canelo Alvarez. The undisputed super-middleweight champion will fight Jermall Charlo at 168 pounds in September, per ESPN. Alvarez announced a three-fight contract with PBC, starting with this title defense against Charlo.

‼️ Canelo Alvarez has announced that his next fight is now a "done deal" for September and will see him working with Al Haymon's PBC again. Expected opponent is Jermall Charlo. pic.twitter.com/A9SLAoK1W2 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 22, 2023

The exact date isn't locked in, but September 16 looks like the target date for the bout.

Alvarez was originally supposed to fight Dmitri Bivol in a light heavyweight bout. The two sides could not agree on the fight weight, so the deal fell through.

Alvarez wanted to avenge his loss to Bivol in a 175-lb rematch, and Bivol wanted to challenge Alvarez's super-middleweight belt at 168. But when you're Canelo Alvarez, you get to pick your own fights.

Alvarez is 59-2-2 (39 KOs) and the loss last year to Bivol was his first since 2013 to Floyd Mayweather.

Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) is an elite fighter, a former middleweight champion, and a worthy opponent for the champion. However, he hasn't fought in two years and has never competed above 160 lbs, so he's certainly testing himself.

Alvarez is 32 and still building on a legendary resume. He's won multiple titles in four weight classes over his 18 years in the sport. His deal with PBC includes fights that are expected to take place in May and September of 2024.

A rematch with Bivol could be in the cards, but likely only if it's at 175 lbs. If Alvarez captures the light-middleweight title, that would make him a five-division champion.

Amid negotiations to find a replacement for Bivol, WBC cruiserweight (200 lbs) champion Badou Jack was considered. However, Alvarez and his team made it clear 180 lbs is the absolute upper limit for him, so that fight will likely never happen.