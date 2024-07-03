Soldier 11 is an S-Rank Fire character available from the launch of Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). A member of the OBOLS Squad, nothing much is known about her other than her lethality. In this guide, we will talk about Soldier 11’s kit, her skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ.

Soldier 11 Kit In ZZZ

Soldier 11 is available in ZZZ as a standard Agent. Players can get more copies of her during her rate-ups, or through the Standard Banner.

Soldier 11 Background

Soldier 11 is an S-Rank Fire Attack character. Attack characters serve as the primary source of damage in a team, dealing huge amounts of damage, especially to stunned enemies.

Soldier 11 Ascension Materials

Soldier 11 will require the following materials to be fully promoted:

Basic Attack Certification Seal x4

Advanced Attack Certification Seal x32

Pioneer’s Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Soldier 11 Skill Materials

Each of Soldier 11’s Skills require the following materials to reach max level:

Basic Burn Chip x10

Advanced Burn Chip x30

Specialized Burn Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Dennies x1,000,000

Soldier 11 Skills

Basic Attack – Warmup Sparks: Unleashes up to 4 slashes, dealing Physical damage.

Basic Attack – Fire Suppression: Press Basic Attack at the right moment to active. Unleashes a set of more powerful slashes, dealing Fire damage.

Dodge – Tempered Fire: Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Dash Attack – Blazing Fire: Slashes enemies in front, dealing Physical damage.

Dodge Counter – Backdraft: Slashes enemies in front, dealing huge Fire damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill

Special Attack – Raging Fire: Slashes enemies nearby, dealing Fire damage. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

EX Special Attack – Fervent Fire: Unleashes a powerful slash at surrounding enemies, dealing massive Fire damage. After using this skill, Soldier 11s Basic Attacks and Dash Attacks will trigger Fire Suppression for up to 15s or 8 times. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Chain Attack – Uplifting Flame: Unleashes a powerful upward slash at enemies in a small area, dealing massive Fire damage. After using this skill, Soldier 11s Basic Attack and Dash Attack trigger Fire Suppression for up to 15s or 8 times. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate – Bellowing Flame: Unleashes a powerful upward slash at enemies in a small area, dealing massive Fire damage. After using this skill Soldier 11s Basic Attacks and Dash Attacks trigger Fire Suppression for the next 15s, up to 8 times. Ignore 10% of the struck targets DMG RES. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Passive – Heatwave: When triggering Fire Suppression during a Basic Attack or Dash Attack, increase damage dealt by 10%.

Additional Ability – Fields of Fire: When there at least 2 Fire Agents in your squad: When Soldier 11 or any Agent applies Burn to an enemy, they generate 4 Energy. This effect can activate at most once per 1s.

When there are at least 2 Slash Agents in your squad: Increase Soldier 11s Fire damage by 7.5%, and by an extra 12.5% when attacking Stunned enemies.

Reactive Assist – Covering Fire: Slashes enemies in front, dealing Fire damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Defensive Assist – Hold the Line: Parries the enemy’s attack, inflicting massive Daze. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Reignition: Unleashes a cross slash at enemies in front, dealing Fire damage. After using this skill, Soldier 11s Basic Attacks and Dash Attacks will trigger Fire Suppression for up to 15s or 8 times. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Soldier 11 Talents

Rapid Heat: When Soldier 11 enters combat or switches in, if her Energy is less than 40, her Energy is recovered to 80. Can trigger once every 50s.

Scorching Convergence: When triggering Fire Suppression, the damage of Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, and Dodge Counters increase by 3.5%, up to 12 stacks, lasting 15s, with the duration of each stack calculated separately.

Elite Soldier: All skill levels +2

Indulgent Blaze: If the fourth attack of Soldier 11’s Basic Attack triggers Fire Suppression, she becomes invulnerable during the attack and the damage dealt is increased by 35%.

Perfect Soldier: All skill levels +2

Accumulated Release: When Soldier 11 uses her EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate, she gains 8 stacks of Charge (max 8 stacks). When Fire Suppression is triggered, 1 stack of charge is consumed, causing the current move to ignore -100% of the target’s Fire RES.

That’s all for Soldier 11’s kit, skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC. Pre-load for the game is now available on all platforms, in preparation for its upcoming release date.

