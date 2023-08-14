The Vancouver Canucks are trying their best to end their Stanley Cup Playoff drought after missing out the past three years. They were active in NHL free agency, signing Teddy Blueger, Ian Cole, and Carson Soucy. Now, the Canucks have signed former Detroit Red Wings forward Pius Suter to a two-year deal worth $3.2 million, per NHL.com.

‘Pius Suter signed a two-year, $3.2 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. It has an average annual value of $1.6 million.'

Suter went undrafted and spent time on camp rosters for a few teams but was signed by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020. Last season with the Red Wings, Suter had 24 points, 14 goals and 10 assists in 79 contests before hitting free agency.

It took longer than expected for Suter to find a new home in free agency, but the Canucks came calling finally and the fit makes sense, as Suter mentioned:

“The Canucks always showed interest right from beginning (of free agency). I could tell they kind of did their homework on me and at the end, that's what excites me about it the most. They kind of know what I am as a player. But yeah, six weeks (since the start of free agency) has been a bit longer, but now [I'm] excited that I finally know where I'm going and excited to get started.”

The 2023 NHL season begins in October, and the Canucks free agency process looks like it is wrapping up after they inked a deal with Suter, and his versatility should help them a lot going forward.