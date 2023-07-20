The Vancouver Canucks chose defenseman Tom Willander with their first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft in late June. Willander emerged as a fast riser heading into draft night and seemed a safe bet to go in the first round. Given his fast rise up the board, there's an interesting tidbit you may not know. Willander used to be a forward.

Willander made the switch to defenseman just two seasons ago. And through those couple seasons on the back end, he's left an incredible impression on those watching. It also gives him an incredibly unique perspective in certain areas of the game.

“It's easier to know what situations you're putting your forwards into with different passes,” Willander said, via NHL.com. “Playing forward you don't like to get the puck going around the boards, it's not too fun when you've got a 200-pound guy on your back, so it's easier to understand what forwards feel.”

A strong second half of the season in Sweden's junior league aided in Willander's fast rise in the NHL Draft. He scored four goals and 25 points for Rogle BK's junior team this past season. He also scored three goals and eight points while representing his native Sweden at the IIHF U18 World Championship.

Willander is forgoing the traditional development path for Swedish prospects this season. Instead of playing pro hockey at home, the Canucks prospect will play collegiately for Boston University this fall.

The move to defense has certainly worked wonders for Tom Willander so far. As his career gets underway, it'll be interesting to see how his past as a forward informs his development at the next level.