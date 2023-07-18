For much of the last decade, the Vancouver Canucks have been in a state of turmoil. They've made the playoffs just twice in the last 10 seasons, with one of those appearances coming in the expanded 2020 postseason. Along the way, they've made some brutal trades and free agency signings, which has largely contributed to their lackluster performances.

This offseason, though, Vancouver took a much more conservative approach. The Canucks mostly stuck to smaller signings, avoiding the big splashes that have burned them in the past. Granted, they couldn't really make any huge signings due to a lack of cap space (and needing to save up for Elias Pettersson next year), but that was likely for the best.

The Canucks likely aren't done this offseason, as they are still over the cap and need to get under. However, with free agency now mostly complete, it feels like a fair time to assess some of their most notable moves. With that, let's dive into our grades for the Canucks' free-agency signings.

D Carson Soucy: 3 years, $9.75 million ($3.25 million AAV)

The Canucks' defense was kind of a mess last season, and that has been a running theme for them recently. Vancouver's penalty kill was the worst in the league at just 71.6 percent, and its average of 3.6 goals per game ranked in the bottom quarter of the league. With these struggles, it makes sense that the Canucks' two biggest signings were on the back end.

The first of said signings is Soucy, who previously spent time with the Minnesota Wild and most recently the Seattle Kraken. Soucy is mostly a pure defensive defenseman, although he did score 10 goals in 2021-22. However, his main strengths are using his main strengths are his defensive game and strong penalty-killing, and he puts his 6-5, 208-pound frame to good use.

Soucy, 28, does have some holes in his game, namely that he takes a lot of penalties. And yes, the Canucks giving him a full no-trade clause for the first two years (which goes down to a 12-team NTC in Year 3) is a bit questionable. For a team that desperately needed defensive help, though, Soucy is still a solid pickup.

Grade: B-

D Ian Cole: 1 year, $3 million

Like Soucy, Cole is another defenseman with limited offensive upside but also plays well in his own end and can kill off penalties. Last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Cole had three goals and 17 points, but more importantly, had 123 blocks and 117 hits.

Cole, 34, is in the twilight of his career, and with how physically he plays, handing out term would've been risky. Fortunately for the Canucks, though, they avoided that problem with just a one-year deal. This contract is nearly identical to the one Cole took in Tampa Bay, and for what he provides, it seems like fair value. Another solid pickup for the Canucks as they attempt to shake up their blue line.

Grade: B+

C Teddy Blueger: 1 year, $1.9 million

Vancouver has been looking for a third-line center for a while now, and many previous attempts haven't worked out. With the addition of Blueger, the Canucks are hoping they finally have their guy for this role.

Blueger has been a solid bottom-six center throughout his career, usually scoring around 20 points while being responsible in his own end. He spent the start of his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights at the deadline. The Latvian forward found himself outside the lineup for much of the playoffs, but was still solid when he was in.

Blueger's time in Pittsburgh is likely what convinced the Canucks to sign him, as general manager Patrik Allvin and president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford also came from the Penguins. For a hard-working, capable bottom-six forward like Blueger, a one-year deal worth less than $2 million could be a steal.

Grade: A-

LW Nils Höglander: 2 years, $2.2 million ($1.1 million AAV)

When Höglander made his debut in 2021, it looked like he may have some serious potential. He had a solid rookie season with 13 goals and 27 points, nearly half a point per game. He even earned a handful of votes for the Calder Trophy as the league's best rookie.

Since then, though, Höglander has had a tough time in the league. The Swedish forward has seen his point totals decrease each year, bottoming out at just nine last season. He also spent much of last season in the AHL, playing just 25 games with the Canucks.

Even still, Höglander is still just 22 years old, so the former second-round pick has plenty of time to rebound. As such, a short-term prove-it deal seems very appropriate for both him and the Canucks.

Grade: B+