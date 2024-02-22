It is a Pacific Division battle as we continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Kraken prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Canucks enter the game at 37-15-6 on the year, good for first place in the Pacific Division. Still, they have now lost three straight games. One of the three losses was the 10-7 loss to the Wild. Last time out, the Canucks played the Avalanche. J.T. Miller scored first to give the Canucks the 1-0 lead, but in the second Ryan Johansen would tie the game up for the Avalanche. In the third, Johansen would score again to give the Avalanche the lead and they would add an empty netter to give the Avalanche the 3-1 win.

Meanwhile, the Kraken are 23-21-11 on the year and are in fifth in the division. Last time out, they faced the Detroit Red Wings. The Wings took the 1-0 lead in the first, but Jared McCann would tie the game on the power play. In the second, after the Wings took the lead again, Jarden McCann tied the game again. Still, the Red Wings would take the lead going into the third, sitting at 3-2. In the third, Jaden Schwartz tied the game sending it to overtime, where the Red Wings would score first to prevail.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Kraken Odds

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+188)

Moneyline: -126

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +105

Over: 6.5 (+105)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How to Watch Canucks vs. Kraken

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cancuks are third in the NHL in goals per game this year, sitting at 3.67 goals per game on the season. They are led by J.T. Miller. Miller leads the team in points this year, coming in with 28 goals and 47 assists for his 75 points on the year. He has also been great on the power play with nine goals and 21 assists. Meanwhile, Elias Pettersson is second on the team in points and goals for the year. He comes in with 29 goals and 44 assists, giving him 73 total points, and giving the Canucks two players with 70 or more points on the year. He also has been solid on the power play with 10 goals and 16 assists.

Meanwhile, leading the lead in goals is Brock Boeser. Boeser comes in with 31 goals and 26 assists on the year, good for 57 total points. He also leads the team in power-play goals, having 12 of them, to go with six power-play assists. Rounding out the top scoring options is a player from the blue line. Quinn Hughes comes in with 12 goals and 57 assists. His assists total leads the team while his 69 points are third on the team. Like the other top scorers, he has been great on the power play, coming in with a goal and 25 assists.

The Canucks are 12th in the NHL on the power play, coming in with a 23.0 percent success rate. Meanwhile, they are 21st in the NHL on the penalty kill with a 78.7 percent success rate.

Thatcher Demko is expected to be in goal for the Canucks in this one. He is 30-11-1 on the year with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Demko is tied for the most wins in the NHL while sitting sixth in goals against average and fifth in save percentage. He has been solid in February, sitting with a 4-3-0 record, with 2.43 goals against average and a .909 save percentage.

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kraken sit 28th in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring just 2.73 goals per game this year. Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the way, coming in with 13 goals and 28 assists, good for 40 points on the year, tied for the team lead. He has also been solid on the power play with six goals and 12 assists on the year. Leading the team in goals, while being tied in points this year is Jared McCann. McCann comes in with 24 goals on the year and has added 17 assists, giving him 41 points as well. He too has been solid on the power play, with eight goals and seven assists on the year.

Meanwhile, the Kraken get some help on the offensive side of the ice from the blue line. Vince Dunn is third on the team in points and leads the team in assists. He comes into the game with eight goals and 32 assists on the year, good for 40 total points. Further, he has four goals and 11 assists on the power play. Rounding out the top-scoring options for the Kraken is Eeli Tolvanen. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 17 assists this year, good for 31 total points.

The Kraken is a middle-of-the-pack power-play team, sitting 17th in the NHL with a 21.3 percent success rate this year. Meanwhile, they are 17th in the NHL on the penalty kill, coming in with a 78.9 percent success rate this year.

Joey Daccord is expected to start the game in goal. He is 16-11-10 on the year with a .921 save percentage and a 2.37 goals-against average. His goals-against average is fourth in the NHL while his save percentage sits third in the league. This month he has made just four starts, coming away with a 1-2-1 record, a 2.79 goals-against average, and a .924 save percentage.

Final Canucks-Kraken Prediction & Pick

Two quality goalies are going head-to-head in this one. While neither of them has had a ton of success in the wins depertmasnet this month, they are both playing well. Both of them are top ten in goals against average and save percentage. In this game, the difference will be the capabilities of the offense. Seattle has just three players over 40 points this year. The Canucks have five, with two players over 70 and one just under Quinn Hughes. The Canucks have more scoring depth as well, with nearly double the players with ten or more goals on the year. Take the Canucks on the road in this one.

Final Canucks-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML -126.