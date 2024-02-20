The Wild's incredible comeback was historic.

The Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks scored and scored some more Monday as part of a 10-7 Wild victory.

As one might expect, the 17-goal game broke some records and prompted statisticians to search for comparable performances in NHL history. Luckily, the game's three hat tricks accomplished a feat more than 30 years in the making, according to the NHL.

“Kirill Kaprizov (3-3—6), Joel Eriksson Ek (3-3—6) and J.T. Miller (3-1—4) each had a hat trick as the Wild rallied past the Canucks in an epic game… Monday’s thriller was also the first NHL game to feature a trio of hat tricks since Nov. 8, 1992, when Los Angeles had three (Mike Donnelly, Jari Kurri & Luc Robitaille),” the league's public relations department wrote.

6 UNANSWERED GOALS IN 5:12 AND THE WILD HAVE SHOCKED THE CANUCKS 🤯🚨 pic.twitter.com/AMwxD9PDNV — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 19, 2024

After Miller netted his hat trick, putting the Canucks up 5-2 with 5:30 left in the second period, the Wild launched an incredible comeback, thanks in large part due to Vancouver's penalties. On the power play, Mats Zuccarello put one in with just 33 seconds left in the second to put the game at 5-3 heading into the third.

Eriksson Ek opened the period with another power-play goal, which was quickly followed by Kaprizov scoring a PPG before Eriksson Ek scored another power-play goal to put the Wild ahead 6-5 within the first two minutes of third.

Marco Rossi and Kaprizov each scored even-strength goals a few minutes later to go up 8-5, but the Canucks began to fight back. Nikita Zadorov cut the deficit to two nearly halfway through the period, while Brock Boeser tipped in a shot to really put the heat on Minnesota in the final minutes.

Fortunately for the Wild, both Jonas Brodin and Kaprizov finished the game off with empty-netters, with Kaprizov's goal securing a hat trick with under two seconds to go in the game.

The Canucks still sit atop the Western Conference and NHL with a 37-14-6 record, while the Wild is now two points back from the second wild-card spot.