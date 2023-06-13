Robots, ghosts, lawyers, and dinosaurs. Here are all of the game announcements made during the recent Capcom Showcase 2023.

Players had a lot of theories about what games would get featured in the Capcom Showcase after its original announcement. Some wanted updates on Resident Evil 4, while others wanted news on Exoprimal. Others hoped for news about Ace Attorney, Ghost Trick, or even Ace Attorney. Funnily enough, some of them were on point, as those games did make it into the showcase. Of course, there were also some games people did not expect would make an appearance but did. If you were not able to catch the livestream, don't worry. Here is a summary of the game announcements made during the Capcom Showcase 2023.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Originally announced during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, Capcom also brought up Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Made in collaboration with Xbox, this game has players fighting against various Yokai to seal them. The game has a very artistic and stylistic feel, with a huge focus on the attack effects and animations. Overall, it is shaping up to be a beautiful game. They still did not give a release window for the game. However, we know that this game will come out on the Xbox Game Pass and on Xbox Series X|S.

Megaman X DiVE Offline

People were looking for a Megaman game, and Capcom delivered. Megaman X DiVE Offline is a game coming out this year. It will be available on iOS, Android, and Steam. From the trailer, we can surmise that the game will likely have gacha-like mechanics in it, specifically when it comes to characters. After all, the player can pick from a wide roster of characters to play as, ranging from playable protagonists from the Megaman games to antagonists that players couldn't use before.

Players could upgrade these characters, unlocking skills and improving their damage. This is important, as the player will be bringing these characters to tackle the main game. Just like in previous Megaman games, the main gameplay is that of a sidescrolling platformer with combat. Players will be able to fight their way through memorable levels from the old games, as well as new ones made especially for this game. Veteran fans of the franchise, as well as newcomers, will definitely be able to find something to enjoy in this game.

Street Fighter 6

Capcom brought up that Street Fighter was a huge success, and thanked the players for making it possible. They also brought up their plans for upcoming characters to the game's roster. This includes A.K.I. (Autumn 2023), Rashid (Summer 2023), Ed (Winter 2024), and Akuma (Spring 2024). Other than that, they also brought up the ongoing Early Summer Vibes Premium Pass, in which players can get various summer-themed cosmetics. This will run until June 29, 2023.

Other than the game, the Capcom Showcase also talked about the CAPCOM Pro Tour 2023 Capcom Cup X. The CAPCOM Pro Tour 2023 will feature Street Fighter 6, and will have players fighting for their biggest prize pool yet. According to them, the prize pool is over $2,000,000 dollars, with $1,000,000 going to the first-place winner. They announced that there would be three ways that players could join: the Online Premiers, the Offline Premiers, and the World Warrior. The finalists from all three will then compete in the final event. More details are on the way, but they did say that broadcasts will start in August.

They also announced the start of the Street Fighter League: Pro-JP 2023. This event will have nine teams of four squaring off against each other in Street Fighter 6. The event starts on July 7, 2023, at 7:00 PM JST or 3:00 AM PDT. Additionally, they also announced that the US and Europe Street Fighter League 2023 will also be starting soon. This will help decide the teams that they will send to the world championship.

Resident Evil 4

The announcement for Resident Evil 4's VR Mode came next. It wasn't really an announcement per se in that it was news, but just something to remind people about it. It is a free DLC that players who own the game can get. However, it is exclusive to the PS VR2 headset, something that likely will not sit well with other players. Only time will tell if the VR mode for Resident Evil 4 will come out on other VR headsets available in the market right now.

Pragmata

The news about Pragmata is not a happy one. Originally announced back in 2020, Pragmata was going to be one of Capcom's brand-new IPs. It was originally supposed to come out last year. However, they announced that there would be a delay, pushing its release window back to 2023. They then uploaded another trailer during the Capcom Showcase, stating that the game will not be coming out in 2023. They didn't give a tentative release window anymore. However, they did show off some gameplay from the game, specifically its combat. Only time will tell when this game will actually come out.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Ghost Trick was one of the games people wanted to hear news about, and their wishes came true. Originally released back in 2010 in Japan for the Nintendo DS and later iOS, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective will be receiving an HD Remaster. Not only that, but it will arrive on modern platforms, specifically the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, as well as PC. The remaster will come out on June 30, 2023.

A demo for the game is now available, allowing players to try out the game's first two chapters. Should players try the demo out, they will be able to carry over their save file to the full game. Players with demo save files will receive the Ghost Trick BGM and the Sissel/Town Background. Additionally, players who pre-order the game will receive the Missile, Kamila and Missile, Sissel and Lynne, and Ray and the Black Cat backgrounds.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney

Yet another game that people were hoping to get news for, players will be able to buy the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney trilogy in one big collection. The Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will include Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Spirit of Justice. This collection will come out in Early 2024. It will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows. and Steam.

Exoprimal

The Capcom Showcase gave a huge update about Exoprimal. The game comes out on July 14, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. Players who pre-order the game will receive custom Skins for Witchdoctor, Deadeye, Roadblock. Those who order the Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, will receive Early Unlock Tickets for Exosuits, skins for Vigilant, Murasame, and Nimbus, as well as the Survival Pass Season 1: Premium Tier.

The showcase explained the game's Dino Survival Mode, 10-player co-op missions where players will be able to piece together the story of Exoprimal. During their forays into Dino Survival Mode, players will be able to modify and enhance their Exosuits, strengthening them for harder missions. Additionally, they introduced the Savage Gauntlet, a 5-person weekly mission with a scoreboard based on how fast players finish the mission. The developer also talked about features that rewarded players who finished missions fast as compared to those who just prefer to fight.

They also brought up the new Exosuit in the trailer, which they called the Deadeye Alpha. This is a variant of the Deadeye Exosuit already in the game. They mentioned that more Exosuit variants will be making its way to the game in the future.

Finally, they announced that there will be another Open Beta for Exoprimal. It starts on June June 15, 2023, at 5:00 PM PDT/June 16, 2023, at 12:00 AM UTC, and will end on June 17, 2023, at 4:59PM PDT/June 18, 2023 at 11:59 PM UTC.

Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 was the last game announcement during the showcase. Confirmed to be in development back in 2022, the showcase revealed one of the game's major gameplay features: Pawns. Dragon's Dogma 2, much like its prequel, is a single-player open-world role-playing game. However, players will be able to experience a pseudo-multiplayer experience thanks to the game's Pawns feature. Other than the player's main character (called the Arisen), they will able to customize another character, their Main Pawn. This Main Pawn will be controlled by AI and will accompany the player on their travels. The player will also be able to borrow two other Pawns from players, bringing them into their party as Support Pawns. This lets the player explore the game's map (which is four times bigger) in a group.

The Pawns will help the player out during combat, supporting the player while also partnering up to do attacks. They also help out during exploration, pointing out areas that the player has not explored yet. They can even high-five the player after a successful fight. With the Pawn System, Capcom aims to make players feel that they are still part of a party inside the game, which should increase their immersion.

Other News

To celebrate Capcom's 40th Anniversary, players will be able to purchase the Capcom Anniversary Pack. This bundle contains various Capcom bestsellers, allowing players to try out the games made by the company. The bundle includes the following games:

Dragon's Dogma: Dark ARisen

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Resident Evil

Monster Hunter: World

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Okami HD

Onimusha: Warlords

Capcom Beat' Em Up Bundle

Strider

As you can see, there are some bundles and collections in there as well, so players will be able to get a lot of value for their money. Additionally, there is an ongoing sale for Capcom games, which will end on June 21. Players who have been waiting to buy Capcom games now have the chance to grab some at a discounted price.

That's all of the game announcements made during the Capcom Showcase 2023. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.