Capcom announced the date for its Showcase this June 2023, which will feature new information about its upcoming releases and titles.

Tune in on June 12, 3pm PDT for a Capcom Showcase digital event featuring roughly 36 minutes of news and updates on our latest games. See you there! 📺 https://t.co/uLbZaxUHOW#CapcomShowcase pic.twitter.com/ws8B8d93s5 — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 6, 2023

Of course, let's start with when this event will be. The time and date for the upcoming Capcom Showcase is June 12, 2023, at 3:00 PM PDT. If you also plan to watch the Ubisoft Forward don't worry. Although they happen on the same date, they have different times. Players will likely be able to catch the showcase on Capcom's Twitch and YouTube channels.

According to the official website, the Capcom Showcase will have a runtime of around 36 minutes. This is surprising, as most showcases usually take upwards of an hour. They also mentioned that the date and time of the event may change without prior notice. Should the details for the event change, we will be sure to update you. Finally, they mentioned that “some of the games included in the show aren't suitable for children.”

There's no news yet as to just what games will be included in the showcase. Capcom themselves said that they will “share more details about our program lineup as we get closer to the event.” This has, however, not stopped the internet from speculating. One of the biggest theories seems to be that we might get an announcement for the Ada Wong DLC for Resident Evil 4, something people have been waiting for since it was datamined.

Others are looking forward to promotions for Exoprimal and Ghost Trick. Still, some are hoping for either an Ace Attorney or a Mega Man announcement. Of course, as mentioned above, these are just theories and predictions. We will have to wait and see which titles Capcom will be announcing in the following days. Should Capcom start revealing its lineup for the showcase, we will be sure to update this article accordingly.

Again, the Capcom Showcase will air on June 12, 2023. Be sure to catch it live if you can. If not, then you can expect a summary from us summarizing everything that was announced at the showcase.

That's all the information we have about the upcoming Capcom Showcase. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.