Did you miss the livestream? Don't worry. Here are all of the game announcements made during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

The Xbox Games Showcase has various announcements that show off most, if not all, of the upcoming games for Xbox and PC. This includes a wide variety of games, from role-playing games to shooters, and even a few remakes. If you couldn't catch the stream or do not have time to sit through a whole hour of the livestream, don't worry. Here is a summary of the game announcements made during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

Fable

Originally teased via a tweet from a few weeks ago, we finally have our first look at the Fable remake/reboot. There was no release date on the trailer itself, but it does show snippets of what the game would be like for the player. That is a world where they can do whatever they wanted. There were also no release platforms shown, but we can expect it to be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

South of Midnight

South of Midnight is a new third-person action-adventure game. The game is set in a magical realist version of the American South and features Hazel as she subdues supernatural creatures. The game will be coming to Xbox Series X|S (Xbox Game Pass), Windows PC (PC Game Pass), and Steam.

Star Wars: Outlaws

Xbox revealed Star Wars Outlaws, a new game set in the Star Wars Universe. The trailer mentioned that the game will be available in 2024. Additionally, it also mentioned that more information about the game will be available during the upcoming Ubisoft Forward.

33 Immortals

33 Immortals is a top-down hack-and-slash game. The game features a huge 33-player co-op and has them all fighting in raids, slicing down enemies to reach the end. The game will be available in 2024

Payday 3

Originally teased back in May, we finally have a gameplay trailer for Payday 3. The trailer featured mechanics familiar to the game's fans such as the weapon variety, masks, and more. It also featured the enemies players know and love, like the Cloaker. It also gave us a release date for the game, which is on September 21, 2023. It will be available on the Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Persona 3 Reload

After suffering a leak for this game and another Persona game, we finally have official confirmation for a Persona 3 Remake. Titled Persona 3 Reload, the game will be coming out in Early 2024. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Avowed

From the developers of Fallout: New Vegas comes Avowed, a first-person role-playing game set in a magical place known as the Living Lands. Players play as an envoy of Aedyr and must investigate rumors of a plague that may destroy everything. The game has a mix of magical and melee combat, with ranged options. The game comes out in 2024. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves will be receiving a free expansion that brings the iconic locations of Monkey Island to the game. This expansion brings with it three Tall Tales, each with secrets and side-quests. This free expansion comes out on July 20, 2023.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 introduced various new mission types and challenges to the well-known simulator. This includes firefighting, search and rescue, agricultural aviation, aerial construction, remote cargo ops, and more. The latest simulator will come out in 2024.

Microsoft Flight Simulator x Dune

A collaboration between Dune and Microsoft Flight Simulator will be underway. This collaboration will let players fly Dune's iconic ornithopter. This will be available on November 3, 2023.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

The second Hellblade game received a new trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase. The trailer shows off Senua as she embarks on yet another adventure. The game will come out in 2024. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The eighth game in the main-line yakuza series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth brings back Ichiban Kasuga, the protagonist of the seventh game. The trailer shows Ichiban getting washed up on an American beach while being stark naked. The game will come out in Early 2024. It will be available on Xbox and Windows.

Fallout 76

Fallout 76 shows its Road to Atlantic City trailer, which has players heading toward New Jersey. There was no exact release date shown in the trailer, but it did say that the expansion was “coming soon”.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

In collaboration with Capcom, Xbox announced Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. The game has players fighting various kinds of Yokai in an effort to seal them. The game is very artistic, with beautiful effects strewn into the player's movements and attacks. The game also seems to have multiplayer capabilities. There was no release date on the trailer. However, they revealed that it would come out on the Xbox Game Pass, and on Xbox Series X|S.

Forze Motorsport

A trailer for the latest game in the well-known racing series, simply titled Forza Motorsport, also made an appearance during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023. The trailer showed off the game's various available cars, as well as the races the player could take part in. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

As part of the Shadow over Morrowind Storyline, the Necrom Chapter will be coming to Elder Scrolls Online. This chapter introduces various new locations, including the Telvanni Peninsula as well as the city of Necrom. The chapter also introduces the all-new Arcanist class, which wields a variety of destructive, restorative, and defensive magic. This chapter comes out on June 20, 2023.

Overwatch 2

Following public outroar about the cancellation of its Hero Mode, Blizzard released a trailer for the upcoming Season 6: Invasion. This Season will introduce various new things to the game, such as the new Flashpoint game mode, hero mastery, a co-op event, and a firing range. The game will also see the release of the game's Story Missions, a game mode focused on “fast-paced, co-op gameplay, as well as story, cinematics, and cutscenes that expand the world of Overwatch.” The trailer also teased the upcoming Hero. The new Season will arrive on August 10, 2023.

Persona 5 Tactica

Persona 5 Tactica, which was also leaked alongside Persona 3 Reloaded, now has an official announcement. The game has the Phantom Thieves from Persona 5 cooperating with a group known as the Rebele Corps. Unlike the previous Persona games, which were turn-based RPGs for the most part, Persona 5 Tactics is a tactical role-playing RPG. The game comes out on November 17, 2023. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.

Starfield

The Xbox Games Showcase 2023 included a gameplay trailer for Bethesda's upcoming and most ambitious role-playing game yet, Starfield. Not much information came out with the gameplay trailer other than its release date (which we already know). However, a dedicated Starfield Direct happened after the showcase, which gave a very deep dive into the game. The game comes out on September 6, 2023. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Jusant

Jusant is an upcoming action-puzzle climbing game, with an emphasis on its meditative vibes. The game comes out in the Fall of 2023. It will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Still Wakes The Deep

Still Wakes The Deep is a first-person narrative horror game. Players play an off-shore oil rig worker who must survive a vicious storm, perilous surroundings, and the dark waters of the North Seas. The game comes out in Early 2024. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X|S.

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Dungeons of Hinterberg is an upcoming action-adventure role-playing game set in a new tourist spot in the Austrian Alps. The game has players diving into dungeons scattered around the tourist spot and fighting off the enemies found inside. The game comes out in 2024. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X|S.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077's first and last paid expansion, Phantom Liberty, received a trailer during the showcase. The trailer showed off Johnny Silverhand and V as they try to figure out how to remove the bomb in their head. This leads them to the president of NUSA, who they must save and rescue. The expansion comes out on September 26, 2023. Sadly the expansion is only available on next-gen consoles.

Cities Skylines 2

The sequel to one of the most well-known city simulator games, Cities Skylines 2, finally revealed its release date. The game comes out on October 24, 2023. Players can now start pre-ordering the game on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Metaphor Re Fantazio

Atlus revealed its latest RPG – Metaphor: ReFantazio. Although it has some similarities with the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei games, it is Atlus's brand-new IP. The game also has players creating bonds, summoning creatures to cast attacks, and more. The game comes out in 2024. It will be available on Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC.

Towerborne

Towerborne is an action role-playing game with roguelike elements. Players control Aces, which travel from their tower to explore, fight enemies, recover resources, and more. The game has permadeath, so should a player die, their Ace will be permanently unavailable. The game comes out in 2024. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Clockwork Revolution

Clockwork Revolution is a first-person shooter with some twists. Set in a steampunk world, the game has players playing with time, as they travel back and forth between timelines. Not only that but the player can also control the time of various objects. The game does not have a set release date. The trailer only said that it will come out “in due time.” It will, however, be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Xbox Series S Carbon Black 1 TB SSD

The last announcement in the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 comes in the form of a new version of the Xbox Series X. The Carbon Black's main selling point is its 1TB Solid State Drive (SSD). Not only does this increase the console's storage space, but it also makes them load faster thanks to the SSD. Players will be able to buy this console for $349.

That's all of the announcements made during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.