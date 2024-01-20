The Capitals locked up Aliaksei Protas on Friday.

The Washington Capitals are fighting for their playoff lives during the second half of the 2023-24 NHL season. And on Friday, they rewarded one of their more surprising performers. Washington signed young forward Aliaksei Protas to a five-year contract. The 23-year-old will earn a total of $7 million in signing bonuses while carrying a cap hit of $3.375 million.

On Friday, general manager Brian MacLellan addressed the signing with the media. He praised the progress made by his young center iceman. And he is excited about the ways Protas can contribute to the Capitals in the future.

“Aliaksei is a young and talented player, and we are excited to sign him to a long-term contract,” MacLellan said, via NHL.com. “He has taken great strides in his professional career, and we expect him to continue to improve and play a pivotal and impactful role on this team for many years to come.”

Aliaksei Protas is contributing despite woeful Capitals offense

The Capitals are one of the worst offensive teams statistically in the NHL. Only four Washington players have more than 20 points this season. Furthermore, they own the worst goals for per game mark in the Eastern Conference.

One of Washington's best offensive weapons this year has been Protas. The 23-year-old Belarusian has scored three goals and 18 points through 42 games this year. This places him third on the team in assists and sixth in points. He is also second among Capitals skaters in even strength points.

These numbers certainly aren't eye-catching by any means. That said, he has already set career highs in points and assists. And he is on pace to smash his previous career-high totals across the board. The 23-year-old had a case to represent the Capitals at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in early February given the circumstances.

Aliaksei Protas could prove to be a diamond in the rough for the Capitals moving forward. Especially if he builds upon the success he's found this season. Washington placed their faith in him, so now it's up to the 23-year-old to reward their faith as his contract extension kicks in next year.