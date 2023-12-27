Is Alex Ovechkin a candidate for the NHL All-Star Game?

The Washington Capitals were uncharacteristically poor in 2022-23. In fact, the Capitals missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs altogether as they couldn't find their stride in time. This season, though, Washington finds themselves in the mix for postseason hockey. And this is despite a down season from one Alex Ovechkin.

Ovechkin is chasing down Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record. However, the veteran sniper has just six goals through the first 31 games of the season. He has hit some career low points during the first half of the season, and it's casting doubt on his ability to surpass The Great One when it's all said and done.

More relevant to today's discussion, though, is his candidacy for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Ovechkin's goal-scoring has dipped, but the Russian star is tied for the team lead in points. On popularity alone, Ovechkin is likely to be in the conversation for the league's midseason showcase. But his candidacy is not as concrete as in previous years.

That said, who are other players worthy of representing the Capitals in Toronto? Let's take a look at the top candidates to skate alongside the league's best at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in February.

Aliaksei Protas has an outside chance

To be fair to Alex Ovechkin, he is not the only one struggling a bit offensively. In fact, the entire Capitals team is struggling offensively. They possess the worst goals for per game in the Eastern Conference. Only the San Jose Sharks average fewer goals per game than the Capitals.

That said, one player who is performing well is 22-year-old Aliaksei Protas. The Belarusian forward has already set career highs in points and assists this season. Furthermore, Protas is two goals away from setting a career-best mark in that department, as well.

The 22-year-old may struggle to hit double digits in goals this season. However, his current pace has him on track to record 43 points, which would smash his previous career high of 15. For a team struggling to create changes offensively, Protas has emerged as an unlikely contributor.

If the Belarusian forward keeps it up, the Capitals may have a proverbial gem on their hands. And if he comes out of the holiday break hot, Aliaksei Protas could skate in his first NHL All-Star Game this season.

John Carlson is a firm candidate for the Capitals

John Carlson stuck around with the Capitals after winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. And, for the most part, he has lived up to the massive contract he signed way back then. This season, he is proving he can still be a top offensive contributor for this team.

Carlson has just one goal through 31 games this season. However, he leads the team with 18 assists. His 19 points are second behind a tie between Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome. The veteran Capitals blueliner is on pace for 50 points across a full 82 games.

John Carlson may not be a perennial 70+ point player anymore. That said, he is still one of the team's most effective offensive contributors. And as a result, he remains a top candidate to represent the Capitals at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

Dylan Strome is one to watch for the NHL All-Star Game

Finally, we get to the player who shares the team lead in points with Alex Ovechkin. Dylan Strome was cast off the Chicago Blackhawks in the summer of 2022. The former top-5 pick initially signed a one-year deal in the American capital to prove himself. By the midway point of 2022-23, he'd signed a massive five-year extension.

In 2023-24, Strome is continuing to show he is an effective player. The 26-year-old has 13 goals through 31 games this season and a total of 20 points. The Ontario native is on track to score 30+ goals for the first time in his career thanks to his performance thus far.

Strome may not exactly match his breakout totals from last season. That said, he has certainly proved that 2022-23 was no fluke. And he may be rewarded by representing the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.