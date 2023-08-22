The Arizona Cardinals signed former Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans linebacker Zach McCloud, according to a Tuesday article from NBC Sports NFL writer Myles Simmons.

McCloud, a former six-year veteran for the Miami Hurricanes, has spent time on the practice squads of the Vikings, Titans and Denver Broncos, according to Simmons. The former four-star recruit signed as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2022. He was waived by the Titans last week. McCloud ended his Miami career with a total of 192 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four pass deflections, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

McCloud will join a Cardinals defense that allowed 3,915 passing yards in 2022. The figure put them at 24th in the NFL, according to NFL.com. Safety Budda Baker, linebacker Zaven Collins and cornerback Marco Wilson will all be under contract for the Cardinals in 2023, according to sports contracts and salaries website Spotrac. Baker led the team with 111 tackles in 2022. Wilson took first place on Arizona's roster with 10 pass deflections and three interceptions.

Collins, along with linebackers Krys Barnes, Kyzir White and Dennis Gardeck, took starting spots on the preseason Week 1 depth chart the Cardinals released earlier this month. The Cardinals have gone 1-1 in their 2023 preseason schedule so far, taking a one-point victory over the Broncos before falling in a 38-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

Barnes recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss in the matchup with the Chiefs. The former UCLA linebacker played for three seasons with the Green Bay Packers before he signed with the Cardinals in March.

The Cardinals will kick off against the Vikings at 10 a.m. MST on Saturday in U.S. Bank Stadium.