Cardinals offense dealt major blow with Zach Ertz, Rondale Moore injury updates

The Arizona Cardinals were bit by the injury bug with Week 1 right around the corner. Zach Ertz has been dealing with a calf injury, and after being a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, the veteran tight end did not partake at all on Thursday. Fellow offensive weapon Rondale Moore also reportedly sustained an injury to his hamstring during Thursday’s practice session, per Aaron Wilson. Moore was listed as a partial participant on the injury report.

The Cardinals will be hoping that both Ertz and Moore will be able to suit up on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it’s not looking very optimistic at this point. Considering Ertz practiced in some capacity on Wednesday, seeing the veteran tight end downgraded to a DNP is a major concern.

As for Moore, with DeAndre Hopkins sidelined for the first six weeks via suspension, the second-year wide receiver figured to see an increased role in the Cardinals’ gameplan. Now, he’ll be hoping he’s even able to get on the field come Sunday.

The Cardinals had a handful of other players on the injury report, including J.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Rodney Hudson, Trayvon Mullen, Aaron Brewer, Cody Ford, Justin Pugh, Ezekiel Turner, and Jonathan Ward. It’s safe to say they won’t be entering the new campaign with a clean bill of health.

Kyler Murray stands to suffer if Ertz and Moore can’t suit up, too. The pair figured to be two of his most sought-after targets in 2022, alongside trade acquisition Marquise Brown. The Cardinals will provide a more clear update on the two players in the coming days, but it’s certainly not ideal to have both offensive weapons dealing with injuries so close to the season opener.

Last year, Moore featured in 14 games, catching 54 receptions for 435 yards and 1 touchdown. Ertz, who joined the Cardinals in a mid-season trade with the Eagles, featured in 11 games for the team, recording 56 grabs for 574 yards and 3 TDs.