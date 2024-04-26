The first night of the 2024 NFL Draft was must-see television. The top handful of picks went according to most mock drafts before Michael Penix Jr. to the Falcons at eighth overall shook things up. As predicted, the New York Giants selected wide receiver Malik Nabers from LSU at sixth overall. He will be facing off against his former LSU QB Jayden Daniels twice a year and sent him a little jab on social media.
According to broadcaster Madelyn Burke on X/Twitter, Malik Nabers smiled when asked about going against his former college teammate twice a year. “It's going to be a lot of competition going on between me and him,” Nabers said.
Jayden Daniels was drafted by the Washington Commanders with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Nabers and Daniels previously played with each other at LSU. Now they are rivals in the NFC East.
Malik Nabers was widely considered the best wide receiver prospect in the draft not named Marvin Harrison Jr. Nabers was highly productive at LSU (STATS) and boasts incredible speed and strong hands. He comes into the NFL with the expectation to live up to the standard set by recent LSU alums in Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase. If Nabers can put himself in their company, then the Giants will be thrilled.
Jayden Daniels was viewed by many as the best QB prospect aside from Caleb Williams. Daniels to Washington was the consensus opinion heading into the draft, though rumors swirled for weeks ahead of time that the Commanders may prefer Drake Maye or even JJ McCarthy. Daniels has earned Lamar Jackson comparisons thanks to his impressive rushing ability as a quarterback.
Giants apparently sticking with Daniel Jones in 2024 NFL season
Before the 2024 NFL Draft, there was plenty of speculation and reporting that the New York Giants may try to move up in the draft to select a QB.
Previously, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings were the two most active teams trying to trade up to third overall with the Patriots. Evidentially, the Giants wanted to move up to draft UNC's Drake Maye.
Since that trade never came to be, the Giants appear ready to stick with current QB Daniel Jones in 2024. Jones has not had a lot of success in his NFL career. In five seasons as the Giants' signal caller, Jones has only led the team to the playoffs once. The Giants finished 9-7-1 in 2022 and beat a fraudulent Minnesota Vikings squad in the wild card round. They immediately got bounced in the next round.
The Giants put themselves into a murky situation by reacting too strongly to the 2022 season. After that playoff victory, and seeing head coach Brian Daboll win NFL Coach of the Year, the Giants handed Jones a four-year $160 million contract extension. Just a few years later and this deal already looks like a mistake.
Daniel Jones has a large dead cap hit this season, which makes it incredibly unlikely that he will be released. However, due to the structure of his contract, the Giants will be able to part ways with Daniels next offseason if they so choose.