2 Cardinals backups who can steal a first-string job early in 2022 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals are a team in flux heading into the 2022 NFL season. Arizona started out hot last season by winning its first seven games, and Kyler Murray looked like a true MVP candidate. This hot start went to waste as the Cardinals flamed out over the second half of the season, culminating in an embarrassing playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Arizona’s offseason has been interesting, to say the least. The Cardinals lost multiple key contributors, including leading receiver Christian Kirk and leading sack-getter Chandler Jones. They managed to sign Murray long-term, but even that came with its share of drama.

Kliff Kingsbury’s team still has some promise for the future, but has many overarching questions to answer before reestablishing itself as a perennial playoff contender. Those questions extend to the roster, as some starters were looking over their shoulders and fighting for jobs during the preseason.

With all that said, let’s look at a couple Cardinals backups who could take a starting role early in 2022.

Cardinals backups who can steal a first-string job in 2022

2. Trey McBride

McBride was the first tight end off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, and for good reason. The former Colorado State pass-catcher had a season for the ages in 2021, finishing with 90 catches for 1,121 yards. He not only led the nation in receiving yards by a tight end, but had over a third of his team’s receiving yards.

In his short time with the Cardinals, McBride has shined. Thanks to his strong performance in offseason practices and training camp, both Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim believe he’ll make an instant impact.

“Just (from) what have we seen him so far, which is obviously nothing in pads, but just Trey’s movement, his explosiveness, his ability to create separation in the passing game, his toughness, his commitment to the game and the way he handles himself,” Keim told ArizonaSports 98.7 in July. “He carries himself like a pro already; a very mature rookie. So I think he will be able to certainly make some big plays for us this year and be a real impact.”

McBride making an instant impact isn’t a surprise, but he could even go beyond that. Zach Ertz, the Cardinals’ starting tight end, is a very talented and accomplished NFL player. However, he’s turning 32 in November and has a long list of injuries.

If Ertz suffers an injury or misses time for any other reason, McBride has a great chance to take the starting job. But don’t be surprised if McBride takes snaps from Ertz regardless, especially if he has a big Week 1 against Kansas City.

1. Rondale Moore

Moore had a strong rookie season for the Cardinals. The former Purdue wideout had 54 catches for 435 yards and a score in 2021, and should develop more in his second NFL go-around. Even after his promising debut, Moore begins the season as the fourth receiver on Arizona’s depth chart.

Moore should still see a good amount of playing time, especially while DeAndre Hopkins serves his six-game suspension. However, he has a chance to win a starting job if he performs well enough early in the season. Arizona has its top two receivers locked with Hopkins and Marquise Brown, but Moore could easily jump up to the third spot.

The Cardinals currently have A.J. Green as their third receiver. The veteran had a strong first season in Arizona with 848 yards and three touchdowns, but he just turned 34. Arizona only re-signed Green to a one-year-deal this offseason, and any regression could mean a demotion.

Green is undeniably a great receiver, but he’s nearing the end of his playing days. Moore is a potential star in the making who could thrive with a bigger role in the offense. If Father Time claims another victim, then Moore could have his breakout campaign this season.