Although there are many new changes coming to the Arizona Cardinals, many fans remain skeptical about the franchise's future. One change sure to evoke feelings of positivity, though, involves All-Pro safety Budda Baker.

Despite requesting a trade in April, Baker is presently in the team's facility ahead of the start of mandatory minicamp, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. A huge development and a potential big break for a team desperate for one.

Arizona is going into the 2023-24 NFL season knowing that it will be without quarterback Kyler Murray (ACL) for a good chunk of time and without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins permanently (released last month). Throw in Baker's trade request and that is enough to believe a rebuild could be fast approaching. Though, the five-time Pro Bowler's presence at minicamp is a sign that the front office might not have to make any more difficult decisions this offseason.

While Budda Baker did hold out of OTAs, he publicly said he would show up for mandatory camp. It remains unclear if things have improved between him and the Cardinals, but the team can at least rest easy knowing a holdout is now unlikely. Baker has been a mainstay on the defense for the last few years, recording 111 total tackles, two interceptions and seven pass deflections last season.

He is seeking the highest contract for his position. This latest move prevents him from losing the money he is currently making. New head coach Jonathan Gannon already has a great deal on his plate.

He is tasked with completely upending the narrative that the Cardinals are a dysfunctional organization. Whether or not Gannon has anything to do with Baker's attendance, this should be somewhat helpful to Arizona's ongoing optics problem.