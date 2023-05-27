A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Budda Baker has made it abundantly clear that he wants to part ways with the Arizona Cardinals as soon as possible. He’s already demanded a trade and right now, the two-time All-Pro safety has opted to skip Arizona’s OTAs. At this point, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before Baker successfully facilitates his looming Cardinals exit.

However, in spite of his recent omission of the team’s activities, Baker has revealed that he intends to rejoin the team when necessary:

“Oh yeah, of course I’ll be there when it’s time to be there,” Baker told Cameron Cox of 12Sports. “When it’s time to be there, I’ll be there smiling and [be] the same regular guy that I am.”

Simply put, Budda Baker intends to return when it becomes mandatory. Regardless of his desire to jump ship, the 27-year-old has no intention of paying the hefty fines that he will be slapped with if he opts to skip the mandatory minicamp.

In terms of his football, though, Baker is also making sure that what he does on the field won’t be affected by all the noise:

“For me personally, I’m just letting the business aspect handle the business aspect, letting my agent handle all that type of stuff,” Baker told Cox. “I’m continuing to have tunnel vision on my work ethic, being the best person I can be outside of football and just enjoying life. Enjoying this offseason, enjoying working hard each and every day, and just excited to go back and play football again.”