Since being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Budda Baker has developed into one of the NFL’s most elite safeties. But now after six seasons with the team, the two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler is ready to move on.

According to ESPN’s Adams Schefter, Budda Baker has officially requested a trade from the Cardinals.

Schefter provided insight into the details of the request.

“Team source: Budda Baker informed the Cardinals in February that he wanted to be traded or receive a new deal to make him the highest-paid safety,” wrote Schefter.

Following news of his trade request, Baker took to Twitter to send a message to Cardinals fans.

“Love you cardinal fans!!!” wrote Baker.

With Budda Baker set to hit free agency heading into the 2025 campaign, he now finds himself on the search for a new deal. As noted, he made it known that he was looking to reach an extension with the team in February. Now two months later, and with no deal reached, he seems prepared to move on.

Based on the resume that Budda Baker has put together, he could look to be one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL with a new deal. While the loss of Baker would be major for this Cardinals defense, the potential return could be too much to pass on. With major holes on both sides of the ball, Arizona is firmly in the middle of a rebuild. Moving on from Baker could help this team return to full force sooner rather than later.

With his current deal, Baker could also be an affordable option for many teams around the NFL. For a team looking to make a playoff run, he could be a key addition.