The 2022 season has been pretty horrific for the Arizona Cardinals. On the field, they have struggled to win football games, and their season is all but over now that Kyler Murray is out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in Week 14. Off the field, they have also had to handle the recent incident with assistant coach Sean Kugler.

Kugler had been the Cardinals offensive line coach since 2019, and was promptly fired after Arizona’s Week 11 contest against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico. Mexican authorities had informed the Cardinals that Kugler had groped a woman while in Mexico City, and while he was quickly fired, Kugler filed an arbitration request with the NFL. However, some new details have emerged in the case that likely don’t bode well for Kugler’s hopes in the case.

“However, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said there was absolutely no mistaken or uncertain identity in the Mexico City incident with Kugler. Kugler was clearly and positively identified — including on hotel video and by eyewitnesses.” Ian Rapoport, NFL.com

There was initially concern that Kugler had been misidentified, with some speculating that Cardinals GM Steve Keim had actually been the one to commit the act. But this all but puts that argument to rest, and it seems like Kugler is undoubtedly the person who committed this act.

Kugler’s case will be interesting to keep an eye on, and while he claims this is a miscommunication of some sort, it doesn’t look like that is the case. Sean Kugler doesn’t appear set to admit guilt in this situation, but it’s beginning to look like the case will not end up going his way.