By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury during their Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, and according to the latest updates, the outlook on the latest setback is not good.

According to Ian Rapoport, initial tests on Murray’s injury indicates a torn ACL, and his MRI Tuesday confirmed just that. His season is done.

Kyler Murray is down pic.twitter.com/kNweUR8YHg — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 13, 2022

Reporter Mike Jurecki explained the test done on Murray that led the team to consider the possibility of an ACL tear, noting that “the Lachman’s Test is the gold standard for assessing ACL integrity. It’s over 95% accurate for ruling in an ACL tear and it literally takes a few seconds to do. This is why you can diagnose a lot of ACL tears before they even do an MRI.”

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury also admitted that the injury to Murray didn’t look good, fueling more fears that his injury is indeed serious.

“I’ve never seen (Murray) in that type of shape, so I assumed it wasn’t good,” Kingsbury told reporters after the Cardinals’ 27-13 loss to the Patriots.

Murray suffered the injury just three plays into the game. As he was running with the ball, he suddenly fell to the ground and had to be carted off the field. He was initially listed as questionable to return, providing some hope that his injury was not serious, but he was eventually ruled out for the rest of the night.

The Kyler Murray MRI on his injured knee gave clarity on the situation and now it’s time for surgery. A long road ahead for the signal-caller.