Published November 23, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals are going through some considerable turmoil, both on and off the field. Before the Cardinals’ 38-10 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers, Mexican authorities informed the Cardinals of an unfortunate incident involving offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Kugler reportedly groped a woman in Mexico City this past Sunday leading up to the Cardinals’ international game, per ESPN.

The Cardinals then promptly terminated Kugler and ordered him to return to Arizona before they took the field against the 49ers.

Before being a member of the Cardinals’ coaching staff, Sean Kugler coached for the Detroit Lions (as a tight end coach), Buffalo Bills (assistant offensive line coach), and the Denver Broncos (guards/center coach). In January 2019, Kugler joined current head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s staff.

Kugler also has coaching experience at the collegiate level. He was Boise State’s assistant head coach and offensive line coach back in 2006, while he was named the head coach of UTEP’s football program back in 2012.

The 56-year old coach is not the first member of the Cardinals’ staff to be involved in a deplorable misconduct involving women. Three months ago, former running backs coach James Saxon ended up getting one year of probation after he turned himself in back in May for assaulting a woman in Indianapolis.

The Cardinals will now have to weather an additional storm amid doubts surrounding franchise quarterback Kyler Murray’s ability to lead the team to where they aim to be come season’s end. Nevertheless, this issue is bigger than football, as there is no place for Sean Kugler’s actions in this world.