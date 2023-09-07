On pace for their worst finish divisional finish in nearly 35 years, the St. Louis Cardinals are putting on a memorable series for their fans against the league's best team.

The Cardinals have taken the first two games of a three-game set against the Atlanta Braves, who own the best record in the MLB, by quite literally outslugging the best offense in the league.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

St. Louis slugged four home runs in each of the first two games against the Braves. It's the first time since Sept. 2002 that the Cardinals hit four home runs in multiple games against the same team, according to John Denton.

Nolan Gorman led the way with three home runs across the two games, bringing his season total to a team-leading 27 long balls.

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

What makes it even more impressive is that they did some of that damage on Wednesday off of NL Cy Young Award candidate Spencer Strider. The Cardinals chased the Braves' ace in the third inning after rocking him for six runs including a first-inning blast off the bat of Paul Goldschmidt.

St. Louis is likely to finish in last place in the NL Central as it enters Thursday 3.5 games behind the Pittsburgh Pirates for fourth place. The Cardinals haven’t finished last in their division since 1990.

Nolan Arenado and Co. won't make the playoffs this year, but it's always fun for fans when their team is crushing home runs on a regular basis. Perhaps the Cardinals can finish the season strong and carry the momentum into next year's slate.