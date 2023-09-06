The St. Louis Cardinals kicked off their series against the Atlanta Braves with a 10-6 victory. St. Louis is trying to play the role of spoiler. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers also lost, which is notable since LA is chasing Atlanta for the best record in the National League. Despite the defeat, it's clear the Braves feature one of, if not the best roster in baseball. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol had nothing but good things to say about Atlanta following the game despite St. Louis' victory.

“That’s a really good team across the way one-through-nine, and they’re never out of any game,” Marmol said, per Derrian Carter of MLB.com. “No matter the lead, you are not ever extremely comfortable, and you’ve got to continue to add on and our guys did that by taking some really good swings.”

Cardinals defeat Braves

The Braves still hold the best record in baseball with a mark of 90-47. Ronald Acuna Jr has led the charge and will have a strong chance to win the NL MVP. Matt Olson will also receive MVP consideration amid his impressive campaign. As Marmol noted, Atlanta's entire roster is stacked with talent.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, have dealt with pitching frustrations all season long. They can't seem to find many answers in the rotation. Offensively, though, St. Louis still is capable of surprising teams. That was the case on Tuesday as the Cardinals dropped 10 runs in the win. They will need to continue scoring at a high level in order to upset Atlanta again.

The second game of the series is scheduled for 7:20 PM EST in Atlanta.