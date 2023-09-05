The St. Louis Cardinals are visiting the Atlanta Braves this week, and it will be the first time in Jordan Walker's career that he will be playing in his home state of Georgia. Jordan Walker detailed what it will be like for him to play in his home state for the first time, and what his family and friends will be doing for the games.

“There are going to be a lot of emotions, man,” Walker said, via John Denton of MLB.com. “I've already had a lot of my friends who said they're coming to the game to support me, but they're still going to rep their Braves. So, I'm just excited to go back there. I grew up going to games at Turner Field, but now I'll be at the new park where I saw a few games while I was in high school. We used to go to Braves games all the time, and that was always one of the best experiences for our family, going to those games. So, I'm excited to go back there and play there.”

Walker enters the series against the Braves with a six-game hitting streak that he will look to extend on Tuesday. Walker will have 150 to 200 friends and family members in the stands, according to Denton.

It will also be Adam Wainwright's final time pitching in Atlanta with the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright is a Brunswick, Ga. native and former Braves prospect.

As Wainwright's career comes to an end this season, the Cardinals hope Walker is a part of their success in the future.