Though the Arizona Cardinals won't be pleased starting their season 0-2, they have definitely surprised many by taking leads versus both of their first two opponents. Quarterback Josh Dobbs and the Cardinals especially started strong against the Giants, when they built a 20-0 lead.

Dobbs recapped the Cardinals' hot start, saying, “We definitely caught a rhythm very quickly, just looking back at the game I really wish we would have finished off that drive. We obviously had the big shot to Ertz down the sideline, wish we came away with points, but after that we responded. Two touchdown drives back-to-back, and then going down putting up 20 points in the first half is a really good NFL game,” via PHNX Cardinals on Twitter.

“It’s really good to take that next jump, and now it’s finishing off the game.” Arizona Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs is encouraged by the offensive performance in Week 2 and they know what the next step is going forward. #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/812vl8JiKe — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) September 20, 2023

Now, Josh Dobbs is calling for his team to finish their games, saying, “It’s really good to take that next jump, and now it’s finishing off the game.”

While Kyler Murray is working on recovering from a torn ACL, Dobbs has done a nice job filling in for the fifth-year quarterback. Dobbs helped Arizona get off to a fast start versus the Giants when he went 21-31 for 228 yards and a touchdown. Running back James Conner also assisted rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Of course, the Cardinals face their toughest test of the season going up against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. Through two games the Cowboys have as many sacks as points allowed, so Dobbs and the Cardinals will need to protect themselves versus Micah Parsons and the fierce pass rush if they want a chance at a hot start or finish to the game.