Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is still guaranteed to miss the next two games for the team due to being placed on Injured Reserve, but he is itching to get back onto the field and show that he is worth the contract that he is signed to. Kyler Murray posted a video on TikTok showing him working out while trying to return for the Cardinals, and he included words describing his desire to get back.

“I tore my ACL 8 months ago,” Kyler Murray wrote. “This is the only major injury I've had. I've never missed the game like this. I'm itching to get back. You learn a lot about yourself in these types of moments. To those of you who ride with me, support me, speak up for me, I appreciate you more than you'll ever know. I won't let us down. Soon.”

The Cardinals have started the season 0-2, losing two close games to the Washington Commanders and New York Giants. Many came into the year believing the Cardinals' desired outcome is to land the No. 1 pick and select quarterback Caleb Williams out of USC. It will be up to Murray to come in and play well enough to earn the belief of the new regime with Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon.

It will be interesting to see when Murray returns from his torn ACL, and if he is able to earn the trust of Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon with his play when he returns at some point this season.