Josh Dobbs and the Arizona Cardinals started the 2023 season with a loss, as many expected. However, they were competitive against a decent Washington Commanders team on the road and held a lead in the fourth quarter.

Dobbs, who has already been named the starter for Week 2, completed 21 of his 30 pass attempts for 132 yards. It wasn’t the most incredible start but it was fine for someone who only had a week or so to prepare as the true starter. The Cardinals' offense only put up three field goals and relied on a defensive touchdown from a fumble recovery to stay in it with Washington. But Dobbs is already seeing major improvement from last week, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

“I feel like from where we were last Wednesday, that this Wednesday, it's like night and day just understanding each other, understanding the flow and the rhythm of the offense,” Dobbs said, via ESPN. “It'll just continue to grow as we get more time on task on the field.”

The Cardinals' Week 2 opponent is a New York Giants team that just put up arguably the worst performance in NFL history. While they are still coming off of a playoff berth that included a road win, their offensive line looks very vulnerable and the unit overall is very liable to concede good field position for the opposing offense.

For Dobbs and the Cardinals offense, the focus will be on sustaining drives. The 28-year-old QB knows that he has to lead the way for his squad and make the most of each opportunity to score.

“It's focus, discipline, just little things,” Josh Dobbs said, via ESPN. “And it starts with me at quarterback, but also sharing that with the guys that you never know which play it might be, you never know which third down it might be, you never know what first-and-10 it might be, which run, which pass, which catch. So, you have to stay locked in and focused throughout a 70-, 80-play game to maximize each and every play. Every play's extremely valuable and, so, as an offense, we gotta take advantage of each of them.”