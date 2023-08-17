The St. Louis Cardinals recently made a small move of selecting the contract of pitcher Casey Lawrence. That transaction doesn't move the needle much for the Cards, who have fallen way behind in the playoff race. However, there's one move that Lawrence did that could turn the heads of St. Louis and baseball fans in general, per John Denton of MLB.com.

“Casey Lawrence is the first #STLCards player in franchise history to wear #72 in a regular season game,” Denton wrote in a tweet.

The Cardinals have one of the richest histories in baseball, so it's quite interesting to know that considering all the players who have ever donned St. Louis threads, only this year has there been a Cards player wearing No. 72 in a regular season contest. Again, it's not much, but a pretty notable one, at least.

Lawrence got called up by the Cardinals as a reactionary move to pitcher Steve Matz's placement on the 15-day injured list. Prior to Wednesday night's game against the Oakland Athletics at home, Lawrence had not seen action in the majors this season. He replaced Matthew Liberatore in the fifth inning of the contest and pitched for 4.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts.

The 2023 MLB season started with Lawrence as part of the Toronto Blue Jays organization, having signed a minor league deal with the team back in the offseason. In 2022, he appeared in six games, going 1-0 with 19 earned runs and 10 walks issued across 23.1 innings of action for the Blue Jays.