The Oakland Athletics are trying to avoid being swept as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Athletics-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Athletics are currently on a five game losing streak, and own the worst record in baseball by six games. In their two games with St. Louis, the Athletics have scored just seven runs, and they are batting just .212 as a team. Brent Rooker leads the team with three hits in the two games played. However, it is Eseury Ruiz and Lawrence Butler are the home run hitters for the Athletics. On the mound, neither starter has recorded a quality start. In the two games, the starting pitchers have accounted for eight of the 13 runs given up. Oakland has struck out 18 batters in 16 innings, but they have walked 14, as well.

The Cardinals are riding a three game win streak, but they still sit in last place in the NL Central. They have scored 13 runs in the two games with Oakland, and they are batting .324 as a team. Paul Goldschmidt has four hits, including two doubles and a home run. Nolan Arenado also has four hits in the series, including a home run. Tommy Edman and Jordan Walker have also homered against Oakland. On the mound, the Cardinals have used just six pitchers. Dakota Hudson recorded a quality start on Tuesday night. However, the Cardinals have just 11 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched.

Paul Blackburn will be the starting pitcher for the Athletics. Matthew Liberatore will get the ball for the Cardinals.

Here are the Athletics-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Cardinals Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-134)

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 9.5 (+102)

Under: 9.5 (-124)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Cardinals

TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:45 PM ET/3:45 PM PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Paul Blackburn is one of the better pitchers on the Athletics. The Athletics are 6-7 when he pitches, and it may not seem that great, but they have only 33 wins as a team. Blackburn lost in his last outing, but the previous three before that resulted in an Athletics win. In those three starts, Blackburn threw 17 1/3 innings, allowed just three runs on 16 hits, and struck out 19. If Blackburn can have that same type of start, the Athletics will cover the spread.

They are facing a pitcher that has dealt with some struggles. Liberatore allows opponents to bat .282 off him, and at home that average jumps up to .292. The Athletics are a little bit better against left-handed pitching, so Oakland has a decent matchup in this one. If they can get to Liberatore early and score some runs, the Athletics will cover this spread.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Athletics are a very inconsistent team. Blackburn has a few good starts in a row, but he is coming off a tough outing. Blackburn is also allowing opponents to bat .294 off him. On the road, that number jumps way up to .339. The Cardinals should be able to score some runs off Blackburn in this one because of his struggles on the road. If St. Louis can continue to hit as they have in the previous two games this series, they will cover this spread with ease.

Liberatore is coming off his best outing of his career. It was against his old team in the Tampa Bay Rays, so the adrenaline was probably way up during the game. Liberatore went eight shutout innings, allowed just two hits, and struck out seven in the game. The Cardinals are hoping that this is the start to help him turn the corner. If Liberatore can have a repeat start anywhere near that, the Cardinals will cover the spread with ease.

Final Athletics-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

As I have always said, the Athletics are not a team to bet on. This game will not be any different for me. Blackburn is the best pitcher on the Athletics, but as mentioned, he is bad on the road. Liberatore has not been great this season, but he is coming off his best outing of the season, and his career. With that said, I am expecting the Cardinals to win this game easily. I am going to take the Cardinals to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Athletics-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals -1.5 (+112), Under 9.5 (-124)