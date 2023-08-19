The Arizona Cardinals are undergoing quite a bit of change as they head into the 2023 season with a new head coach and general manager. Following the 2022 season, GM Steve Keim stepped down from his position due to health reasons and coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired after his team didn't have much success over his four seasons. Since, former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon takes over as head coach, while Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort assumed the new GM position.

Even as the Cardinals look for a fresh start, they still have a long ways to go and are most likely in a rebuilding season. With quarterback Kyler Murray likely to miss time this season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, expectations aren't high in Arizona. Still, though the team may not succeed as a whole, this is an important opportunity for many players to get a chance to step up where they might not get the same ability on a more talented or proven team.

One player making the most of his opportunity is sixth-round rookie cornerback out of Louisville, Kei'Trel Clark. In his preseason debut, Clark put up three tackles. Through training camp and the preseason so far, Clark has risen to the backup corner spot behind Marco Wilson on the Cards first unofficial depth chart.

Clark is both confident and grateful for the role he has, saying “I'm blessed enough to get drafted, I'm playing with the top one percent, I'm the top one percent as well,” via Darren Urban of the Arizona Cardinals official website.

Even HC Jonathan Gannon has taken note of Clark's technique, particularly in his first preseason game against the Denver Broncos. “I thought he competed,” Gannon added. “He was in the right spots with the right technique most of the time that's a tough position out there, that's why those guys get paid a lot of money. It's a hard position. You have heard me say, a 3-technique (lineman) gets cut out, a run goes for 10 yards, no one knows. But if a DB is not perfect, he's on ESPN.”

Another player seeking a new opportunity in Arizona is wide receiver Zach Pascal. The former undrafted 6-foot-2 receiver started first made the Indianapolis Colts starting roster where he played four seasons before joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.

Pascal, who will wear the #0 for the Cardinals, enters the season as the starting receiver after only getting to start two games with the Eagles last season. While backed up on the Eagles wide receiver depth chart in 2022 behind the likes of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Pascal only caught 15 passes for 150 yards. With way more playing time expected this season, he can almost only go up from last year.

Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing also praised what he's seen from Pascal so far.

“He's a pro,” Drew Petzing said. “He's played at a very high level for a long time, he brings experience, a lot of toughness to that room. As a young guy coming into the league … if you want to look at an example, some rooms have them, some rooms don't. That's been true no matter where I have been. For guys coming into the room for the first time, he's a great example,” per Darren Urban.