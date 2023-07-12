There's no denying the sort of mindset Kyler Murray has going into the 2023 Arizona Cardinals season. Despite tearing his ACL in December, Murray is determined to play for the Cardinals at some point this season. It would be a remarkable recovery and could ignite the Cardinals out of an expected slump.

Murray had some choice words to say on the Flight Plan podcast that were in some way or reason directed toward Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, or at least the game plan that he is bringing to Arizona.

“I've got to respect the person or understand the ins and outs or the rhymes and reasons for what we are doing,” Murray said. “I'm going to listen. I'm going to be coachable and I'm going to do it to the best of my ability, but if the (expletive) ain't working, at some point, we all have to look in the mirror.”

Gannon is a first-time head coach with the Cardinals after spending the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. He brings in Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator after he spent the last three seasons in Cleveland and was their QB coach last year.

Murray signed a five-year, $230 million deal with the Cardinals to be their franchise quarterback. If he or the team doesn’t succeed in 2023, his time in Arizona could be limited given the strong crop of quarterbacks coming out of college.

The Cardinals won four games in 2022 and figure to struggle again in 2023 without Kyler Murray for a good chunk of the season. When he returns, how he plays will have a strong impact on where Arizona's season ends up.