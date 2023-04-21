Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Oh boy. Philadelphia Eagles fans who were already angry about the way new Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon’s tenure as Philly’s defensive coordinator played out are not going to like this.

Gannon, who did acknowledge that he is comfortable with the media, recently spoke about Philadelphia’s ‘hard media market’, offering up a snarky comment that is not sitting well with Eagles fans.

#Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon talking about his comfortability with the media, but mentions how difficult it could be in Philadelphia. Mentions how they were 9-0 and people wanted him fired. "If you want to come call the defense, have at it."pic.twitter.com/Gl4K7wwKSH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 21, 2023

“Philly is a very hard media market. We were 9-0 and I did my presser and they said ‘Coach, we want you fired.’ And I said ‘We’re the number-one defense in the NFL right now in every statistical category, why do you want me fired? ‘You don’t blitz enough.’ ‘Well, we lead the league in sacks by 30-plus sacks. So, if you want to come call the defense, you can have at it.”

It’s not clear what exact instance Gannon, who was hired to be the Cardinals head coach shortly after the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss in February, is referring to here.

It’s certainly true that Gannon, whose defenses often sat back in soft coverage to prevent big plays, was frequently a punching bag for the Philly sports radio and debate shows.

But Eagles fans are having a hard time remembering this specific instance the newest Cardinals coach is referring to.

And they are not pleased about Gannon’s comments, either.

Hes the reason why we lost the superbowl — Stott the GOAT is back😈 (@Dinger_d) April 21, 2023

It’s because every Eagle fan could see the 2nd half of the Super Bowl coming. If it was going to be any unit that was going to be the let down it was the one he was running. Sacks were based off of a historic pass rush not scheme — MK Sports Talk (@mksportstalk1) April 21, 2023

Yeah you costed us a Super Bowl buddy — Jared (@j9191_) April 21, 2023

Predictably, Eagles fans were absolutely irate upon seeing Gannon’s comments, especially with his unit’s defensive meltdown at the end of the Super Bowl still fresh in fans’ minds.

Eagles fans were already hoping the door hit Gannon on the way out when he left for the Cardinals.

Now, Gannon can definitely expect a warm welcome from the City of Brotherly Love when the Cardinals travel to Lincoln Financial Field in the 2023 season.