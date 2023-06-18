For better or worse, the Arizona Cardinals will be entering a new era of their franchise beginning with the 2023 season. As Jonathan Gannon steps in as the Cardinals new head coach, he'll certainly have plenty of questions to answer.

While Gannon comes with a defensive background, Arizona's offense will enter the season in disarray. Kyler Murray remains out with an ACL injury while their leading receiver DeAndre Hopkins was just released. The Cardinals will need to find their new offensive idenity both with and without Murray on the field.

Arizona will already have one rookie in place with Paris Johnson Jr. poised to start on the offensive line. However, two more unheralded rookies will have a chance to shine for the Cardinals in 2023. These veterans better have their head on a swivel.

With Murray out, Colt McCoy is in line to be Arizona's Week 1 starter. Whoever gets the nod will just be warming the seat for Murray. However, McCoy will face some serious competition for that role in rookie Clayton Tune.

The Cardinals drafted Tune in the fifth round of this year's draft. He comes to Arizona after spending five years at Houston, appearing in 47 games. Tune threw for 11,994 yards and 104 touchdowns over his career and earned First-team All-ACC honors in 2022.

McCoy has been with the Cardinals since 2021, appearing in 12 games and starting six. He has gone 3-3 as a starter, throwing for 1,520 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions overall. The quarterback is a true veteran, appearing in 56 games over his 12-year career. If Arizona wants to stay afloat amid Murray's absence, McCoy is at least servicable.

However, Tune offers a completely different element. For starters, Arizona used a draft pick on him showing highly they think of the QB. Furthermore, Tune is coming off of a successful run at Houston where he saved his best year for last.

As long as Kyler Murray is with the Cardinals. But Tune will have an opportunity to prove he deserves to be the backup. In that case, McCoy could be rendered useless as the rookie becomes Murray's safety net.

Rondale Moore

After DeAndre Hopkins' release, Arizona's receiving corps is looking a bit light. Hollywood Brown will likely assume the WR1 role. It would be hard for Moore to truly not have a role with how the Cardinals are currently constructed. However, rookie Michael Wilson will have an opportunity to cut into his share of the offense.

Arizona drafted Wilson in the third-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Before the Cardinals, Wilson spent five years at Stanford, although injuries limited him to just 36 games. When healthy, Wilson caught 134 passes for 1,662 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Wilson will need to get past his injury woes to make a difference with the Cardinals. He was off to a strong start in 2022 – gaining 418 yards and scoring four touchdowns – before suffering yet another season-ending injury. However, the fact Arizona used a third-round pick on him bodes well for his health. The Cardinals will now want to see how he fits in their offense.

Moore certainly has speed. He can make plays with the ball in the open field. Still, his skill hasn't necessarily translated to success. Over his two years in the NFL, Moore has caught 95 passes for 849 yards and two touchdowns. He has yet to eclipse 500+ receiving yards in a season.

With where the Cardinals are as a team, they'll likely need both Moore and Wilson on the field together. But even with Hopkins now gone, Moore has another opponent to deal with as he looks to climb up the Cardinals' pecking order.