Everyone wants answers. It's only natural. Arizona Cardinals fans are especially desperate for clarity heading into the 2023-24 season. Well, they still do not have any, as far as quarterback Kyler Murray is concerned.

There remains no timetable for his return from an ACL injury. “Long way to go,” new head coach Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday, via NBC Sports' Charean Williams (originally Darren Urban). “There are five or six weeks before we start. We’ll take it day by day, and he’s doing a good job improving his game every day, in the training room, in the meeting room.”

Murray has always been expected to miss the first several weeks of the season, but there is always the chance he does not suit up at all this year. No current updates and a poor outlook for the team as a whole certainly increase the likelihood of that unfortunate scenario.

The Cardinals were already losing when the face of the franchise was on the field. Without both him and DeAndre Hopkins, Gannon will quickly need to build up a formidable defense in order for Arizona to compete. His first season in charge figures to be a really challenging one, but the clock won't start ticking on him until Kyler Murray returns to action.

Assuming everything goes well and he does come back by the midpoint of the season, there will still be plenty of questions about his leadership abilities. Murray's devastating non-contact injury in Week 14 last year overshadowed all of the bad optics that surrounded him and the franchise. There is no guarantee all will be right when he fully recovers.

Those issues will be addressed down the road, though. Way, way down the road, by the sound of it.