Carlos Alcaraz still expects Rafael Nadal to perform at a spectacular level at the French Open.

Nadal continues to deal with ongoing injury issues that have kept him on the sidelines ever since the Australian Open in January.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner has already missed the start of the clay season and the Italian Open — which commences May 8 — signals his only chance of getting any preparation in before the French Open takes place at the end of the month.

With that said, Nadal is no stranger to this. After all, he only played five games leading up to Roland Garros last year and ended up winning his 14th French Open crown.

Many still view him as a favorite in Paris today and that includes his fellow Spaniard in World No. 2 Alcaraz.

“He is one of the best in history and we want to see him in all the tournaments,” Alcaraz said (via Tennis365). “I say this as a player and as a tennis lover, I like to see him compete and learn from him.

“It has been a pity all these months where we have not been able to see him in tournaments. Hopefully he will be in Rome and then at Roland Garros, where he will be a rival to beat. Although he has not played since Australia, a man who has won a tournament 14 times will always be difficult to beat in that tournament, even if he comes without match rhythm.

“It will also be difficult for him, tennis requires that competitive rhythm, but Rafa is Rafa, even if he arrives without many matches, he will surely show a spectacular level.”

As things stand, the signs look promising for Rafael Nadal as he has notably been posting images of himself on social media practicing on clay courts.

However, it still remains to be seen if he will actually return to action this month.