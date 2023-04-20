The bad news continues for Rafael Nadal.

Nadal last competed at the Australian Open in January where a hip injury contributed to his early exit. He was initially only expected to be out for eight weeks at the most.

It is now week fourteen with no indication of when the Spaniard can return fully healthy. And having withdrawn from key clay events including Monte Carlo and Barcelona, Nadal is now set to miss the Madrid Open as well.

“Hello everyone. It’s been a while since I communicated directly with you,” Nadal wrote in a Twitter thread on Thursday. “It has been a difficult few weeks and months. As you know I suffered a major injury in Australia, at the Psoas. Initially it had to be a six to eight week recovery period and we are now on fourteen. The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected. All medical indications have been followed, but the evolution has not been what they initially told us.

“We find ourselves in a difficult situation. The weeks are passing and I had the illusion of being able to play in tournaments that are the most important in my career such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros and for the moment I have missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

“I will not be able to be in Madrid unfortunately. The injury still hasn’t healed and I can’t work out what I need to do to compete. I was training, but now a few days ago we decided to change course a bit, do another treatment and see if things improve to try to get to what comes next. I can’t give deadlines because if I knew I would tell you but I don’t know. This is how things are now.”

“I have no choice but to try to have the right attitude throughout this time, try to give myself the opportunity to compete in one of the tournaments that remains of the clay season and I have no choice but to work and be with the right mentality. A very big hug to all and as soon as I have news, I will inform you. Thank you!”

Rafael Nadal will now be hoping to make it for the Italian Open at the very least ahead of Roland Garros. That event takes place May 10-21 with the French Open commencing a week later on May 28.

It wouldn’t be the ideal preparation, but that hasn’t stopped Nadal before.