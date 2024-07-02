Carlos Alcaraz takes on Aleksandar Vukic at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Alcaraz Vukic prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Alcaraz Vukic.

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships present a significant challenge to Carlos Alcaraz. He was not fully healthy during the clay season, yet he still powered through and won the French Open title despite not playing his best. Alcaraz had to scratch and claw for every match victory. It's not as though everything was clicking for him; he went through difficult periods in both his semifinal win over Jannik Sinner and his title win over Alexander Zverev. He persevered, and while his French Open championship speaks very well of him and his competitive chops, it's still asking a lot of Alcaraz to expect him to go back to back and win Wimbledon one month after capturing Roland Garros. It's an even bigger ask if Alcaraz doesn't significantly improve his level of play. Alcaraz did not look especially sharp in his first-round match win over Mark Lajal. He was down by a break in each of the first two sets. He won those sets, but narrowly. We thought Alcaraz wouldn't need seven games to win any of his three sets; we were wrong. He needed seven games in two of the three sets he won. The match was more of a struggle than most people expected. Alcaraz is an elite player, but he is not playing elite tennis well above the rest of the field. If he doesn't improve, he is going to get picked off at the All-England Club. It is important for Alcaraz to move smoothly through his matches in Week 1 at SW19, so that he saves fuel and energy for Week 2 and a possible run to the title on Sunday, July 14.



Here are the Carlos Alcaraz-Aleksandar Vukic Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Carlos Alcaraz-Aleksandar Vukic Odds

Game spread

Alcaraz -7.5: -152

Vukic +7.5: +114

Money line

Alcaraz: -8000

Vukic: +2200

To win first set

Alcaraz: -850

Vukic: +550

Total Games In Match

Over 30.5: -110

Under 30.5: -122

Alcaraz over 18.5 games: -192

Alcaraz under 18.5 games: +142

Vukic over 9.5 games: -112

Vukic under 9.5 games: -118

How To Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Aleksandar Vukic

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: approx. 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT — matches could start 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous matches on court

Why Carlos Alcaraz Could Cover The Spread

Alcaraz said after his win over Mark Lajal in the first round that he was surprised by how well his opponent played. With that in mind, don't expect Alcaraz to be similarly caught off guard here. Expect him to come out firing and take full control of this match. If Alcaraz plays up to his capabilities, this match will be a blowout.

Why Aleksandar Vukic Could Cover The Spread

If you look at the odds for this match listed above, you might notice a number of changes relative to Alcaraz's first-round match, which you can find in our ClutchPoints tennis betting archives. If you compare the Alcaraz-Mark Lajal match with this match, you can see that the spread has gone down two games from 9.5 to 7.5 games. You can also see that the expected number of games went from 27.5 against Lajal to 30.5 for this match. Alcaraz over 18.5 games was priced at -112 against Lajal. It is priced at -192 here. Alcaraz's less-than-crisp performance versus Lajal has raised some concerns about his form, and it has caused the markets to move to a comparatively more cautious position on this match. If you are convinced that Alcaraz will continue to struggle and not play his best, Vukic against the spread becomes an attractive pick. Vukic could lose 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 and still cover the spread. Alcaraz would have to blow him out in at least one set and win the other two sets comfortably; Alcaraz might not be up to that challenge.

Final Carlos Alcaraz-Aleksandar Vukic Prediction & Pick

The quality of Alcaraz is in question. Therefore, we recommend that you pass on this one, though our lean is toward a better performance from Carlos compared to the Lajal match.

Final Carlos Alcaraz-Aleksandar Vukic Prediction & Pick: Alcaraz under 18.5 games