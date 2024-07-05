Oregon football is entering the Big Ten with gobs of momentum, as head coach Dan Lanning continues to stockpile his roster with high-end talent that should be of great use in both the present and future. His latest coup could ensure that the team's offense remains one of the most dynamic units in the country.

“It’s a 4th of July win for Oregon as No. 1 WR Dakorien Moore commits to the Ducks over LSU, Texas + Ohio State,” ESPN's Eli Lederman posted on X. “Per ESPN rankings, the former LSU commit is the program's highest-ranked pledge since Kayvon Thibodeaux as the top uncommitted prospect in the nation heads to Eugene.”

The 2025 recruit announced his decision in an Instagram Live on Thursday night, opting to create fireworks of his own. He originally declared his loyalty to the LSU Tigers last August before changing his mind. If everything goes as anticipated, Moore will likely be catching passes from UCLA transfer and former five-star quarterback Dante Moore.

The 5-foot-11 wide receiver out of Duncanville, Texas is bringing remarkable explosiveness to Oregon that should have fans counting the days until they get to see him in action. He tallied 65 receptions for 1,303 yards and 15 touchdowns during his junior year at Duncanville High School.

Moore is the overall No. 5 prospect in the 2025 class, per 247 Sports, adding to the Ducks' notable recruiting run of late. But the program has plenty to be excited about right now.

Oregon football is a force to be reckoned with

People are piling onto the Eugene hype train following a strong 2023 campaign under Dan Lanning and the arrivals of QBs Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore and receiver Evan Stewart. Oregon football is primed to make a striking first impression in their new conference.

Moving to the Big Ten would normally require most teams to make a big adjustment, as the league's hard-hitting, ground-and-pound style of football is not too common in the modern game. That is doubly true for the pass-happy and often defensive-averse Pac-12 squads, most of which are now headed elsewhere.

Lanning and the Ducks are arguably more equipped than the other Big Ten newcomers to make a successful transition. Of course, securing commitments from playmakers like Dakorien Moore certainly puts less pressure on the defense– one that allowed the ninth fewest points per game last season. This team boasts stars on both sides of the ball, making it especially dangerous in a conference that can sometimes be maligned for being too one-dimensional.

With the College Football playoff tripling in size in 2024, Oregon should have a huge opportunity to firmly re-establish itself as one of the top programs in the sport. It seems to have already met that standard as far as recruiting is concerned.