Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and the entire Team India sang the patriotic song, Vande Mataram, with lakhs of cheering fans during a felicitation ceremony organized to celebrate their T20 World Cup victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The video eventually went viral on social media.

After Rohit Sharma and Co landed in Delhi after a long flight from Barbados on Thursday, the entire Indian cricket team, alongside their families and support staff, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi.

Following their interaction with PM Modi, the Indian team flew down to Mumbai, where a sea of supporters welcomed them with loud cheers during a kilometer-long victory parade held from Marine Drive to Nariman Point.

After the victory parade, Team India, including senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, danced to the beats of Chak De India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Moreover, all-rounder Hardik Pandya could be seen getting emotional after the crowd at the iconic venue went berserk with chants of Hardik, Hardik.

After the celebrations, all the players, head coach Rahul Dravid, and other support staff members were honored by the BCCI at the Wankhede Stadium, the home of Indian cricket.

On Saturday, in the summit clash of the 2024 T20 World Cup against South Africa, India won the toss and decided to bat first.

The Men in Blue lost two early wickets of captain Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. Nevertheless, on the sport's biggest stage, Virat Kohli put his hand up as he scored an impressive 76 off 59 balls.

Virat Kohli held the Indian innings together as he blocked one end while the other batters like Axar Patel and Shivam Dube played around him.

One must not forget that the Delhi-born cricketer was appearing in the final after seven consecutive failures in the 2024 T20 World Cup, including ducks against the USA and Australia.

But when the Indian cricket team found itself in a deep hole, and when it mattered the most, Virat Kohli was the one who delivered the goods, proving Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid correct.

With the dry pitch at the Kensington Oval making run-scoring difficult for batters, Virat Kohli quickly realized that it wasn't a track to play aggressive cricket and quickly shifted gears.

From an aggressor, he transformed himself into an accumulator, who anchored the Indian innings, allowing Axar Patel and Shivam Dube to play their natural game. The tactic gave them the license to go for the kill. While the former contributed 47 off 31, the latter played an entertaining cameo of 27 off 16 balls.

More importantly, the two were involved in crucial partnerships of 72 and 57 runs, respectively, with Virat Kohli.

The trinity was responsible for India's eventual total of 176/7 in their allocated 20 overs.

Needing 177 to clinch their maiden International Cricket Council (ICC) title, South Africa was rocked back early with India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah striking in the second over before his new ball partner Arshdeep Singh removed the Proteas skipper Aiden Markram in the third.

At 2/12, it looked like the South African essay was about to crumble. Things, however, started to turn rapidly as the veteran Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs got together to stitch a partnership of 58 runs.

Subsequently, the momentum swung completely in favor of South Africa as Heinrich Klaasen took on the Indian spinners, and brought down the equation to 30 runs off 30 balls.

Just when it appeared certain that the Rainbow nation would run away with the T20 World Cup trophy in the Caribbean, a short injury break taken by Rishabh Pant went on to turn the match on its head.

The break caused a lapse in Heinrich Klaasen's concentration, who lost his wicket to Hardik Pandya for 52 off 27 deliveries in the 17th over.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 18th over and gave nothing away. He even scalped Marko Jenson to have one foot in the door.

With pressure mounting on David Miller and only the tail to follow, the South Africans wilted under pressure as India snatched defeat from the hands of defeat to claim their first T20 World Cup title after 17 years.

Team India's 7-run victory over South Africa ensured that the sub-continental powerhouse ended their 11-year wait for an ICC title and their 13-year drought from World Cups.

India's last World Cup win was in 2011, while they won their maiden T20 World Cup crown in 2007. Both of these victories in white-ball cricket came under the legendary MS Dhoni.

Meanwhile, during Thursday's felicitation ceremony in Mumbai, Virat Kohli made a heartwarming revelation about his bond with Rohit Sharma.

“I don't know about breaking the internet but this is the first time in 15 years of playing together that I've seen Rohit show so much emotions on the field. When I was walking up the steps, I was crying, he was crying, and we hugged. For me, that's going to be a very special memory from that day, because all said and done, after so many years, our only goal has been this. The only goal has been Indian cricket and the Indian flag. And that's what we take pride in,” Virat Kohli stated. “When I won the World Cup [in 2011], honestly, I couldn't connect with the emotions of the senior players at that point of time. I was like ‘I don't understand why they are crying'. For me it felt like ‘Yeah, we won the World Cup. It's as easy as that'. I was 22-23,” he added. “But now, it is a different feeling. I said something about Sachin paaji and now to be in this position, not just me… Rohit has played for so long as well. We both have been trying this for so long. Trying our hardest when I was captain and he was a senior player in the team. And now when he is captain and I am a senior player of the team. The only aim was to win India a World Cup. So I hope that we have carried that burden to an extent and given the result the country wanted us to provide to them,” Virat Kohli expressed.

It is worth noting that after India's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from T20Is.