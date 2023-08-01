Tennis talent clearly runs beyond Carlos Alcaraz in his family.

Alcaraz has made all the headlines in recent weeks following his Wimbledon final victory over Novak Djokovic. It was a second Grand Slam title for the current World No. 1 and reigning US Open champion.

However, more than anything, given that he beat Djokovic in the final, many believe there is now a changing of the guard from the Big Three to a new generation spearheaded by Alcaraz.

If that's the case, the Spaniard might not be the only Alcaraz making waves on the ATP Tour.

Alcaraz's younger brother Jaime, 12, recently won a junior event at the Rafa Nadal Tour. The youngest of the four Alcaraz siblings, Jaime won the under-12 category event in Madrid following a 48-player draw at the Club Internacional de Tenis Monte del Pilar.

Jaime was the fourth seed and only went on to drop two sets in the five matches he played during the circuit.

The youngster also notably achieved the feat seven years after his brother Carlos emerged victorious on the same circuit. The senior Alcaraz won the Masters in both the under-12 and under-14 events back in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Given that Alcaraz has since gone on to become the youngest No. 1 in ATP history as well as already holding two Grand Slam titles before the age of 21, it's fair to say the signs are looking promising for his younger brother Jaime.

As for Carlos Alcaraz, he begins his hard-court season at the Canadian Open which takes place next week.