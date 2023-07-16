Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic set themselves up for an epic battle in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, and boy did it live up to expectations. When all was said and done, the back and forth affair saw the Spanish prodigy in Alcaraz come out on top in five sets, with the final match going 6-4 in Alcaraz's favor to see him come out on top.

The Spanish sensation has done it 🇪🇸@carlosalcaraz triumphs over Novak Djokovic, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an all-time classic#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sPGLXr2k99 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

Since the start of the tournament, Alcaraz and Djokovic had seemed to be on a collision course to meet up in the final match. And once they did, it was clear that we would have an epic match on our hands. It was a thriller that went the distance, and it's clear both guys knew who much was on the line, with Alcaraz soaking in the moment shortly after picking up the win.

Alcaraz has been an up-and-coming superstar in the tennis world for quite some time, and he fully announced himself to the world by beating Djokovic on one of the biggest stages the sport has to offer. Alcaraz was clearly thrilled to add some silverware to his trophy case, and may have cemented himself as the top men's tennis player in the world after beating Djokovic here.

Carlos Alcaraz will enjoy what could end up being a career-defining victory to help jumpstart his tennis superstardom, but it's clear that this is just the start for him. After taking down Djokovic in this epic battle, the sky's the limit for Alcaraz, and it will be interesting to see how he follows up this legendary performance.