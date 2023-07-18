Carlos Alcaraz's net worth in 2023 is $14 million. Alcaraz is a Spanish professional tennis player, who's ranked No. 1 in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals. He ruled the 2022 U.S. Open and 2023 Wimbledon. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Carlos Alcaraz's net worth in 2023.

How it started… How it's going 👀 pic.twitter.com/4iVp7EebWa — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 17, 2023

Carlos Alcaraz was born on May 5, 2003, in Villena, Spain. As early as his teenage years, Alcaraz had already been playing tennis. In fact, he trained under the watchful eyes of former Spanish tennis player and world No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero. When was only 15 years old, Alcaraz attended Ferrero's Equelite Academy of Villena. With the coaching guidance of Ferrero, Alcaraz eventually turned professional in 2018.

Carlos Alcaraz's professional tennis career

Alcaraz would make his ATP professional debut at the Rio Open. Here, the Spanish tennis star defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas to earn his first professional victory. Unfortunately, he conceded in the second round to Federico Coria. In the following year, Alcaraz qualified for the Australia Open. He emerged victorious once again in the first round after edging out Botic Van De Zandschulp. However, Alcaraz would fall short once again in the second round after falling to Mikael Ymer.

At the 2021 French Open, Alcaraz finally ended his second-round slump. In the first round, he succeeded against Bernabe Zapata Miralles. After the first round, Alcaraz earned a breakthrough victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili. Although Alcaraz finally ended his second-round slump, the Spanish sensation fell short in the third round against Jan-Lennard Struff.

During the same year, Alcaraz had a historic performance at the US Open. In the first round, he emerged victorious over Cameron Norrie before taking care of business against Arthur Rinderknech in the second. And for the first time in his career, Alcaraz got through the third round after beating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. Despite being penciled to make a deep run at the 2021 US Open, Alcaraz suffered a leg injury during his duel against Felix Auger-Alliassime which abruptly ended his campaign.

Later that year, Alcaraz would take care of business at the Croatia Open. In the process of doing so, he became the youngest Spanish player to win an ATP championship since Rafael Nadal hoisted his first title in 2004.

Carlos Alcaraz's first major title

In 2022, Alcaraz had a spectacular stint at the U.S. Open. Held in Miami, Alcaraz would beat the likes of Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, Croatia's Marin Cilic, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, and Norway's Casper Ruud at the Final.

By winning his first major championship in his budding tennis career, Alcaraz would rake in $2.6 million from the tournament alone, according to Forbes. Furthermore, Alcaraz emerged as the world's No. 1 tennis player, the youngest to accomplish the feat in ATP history at only 19 years old and 214 days. In addition to this, he was also the second-youngest tennis player to rule the US Open at 19 years and 28 days.

Carlos Alcaraz's second major championship

About a year later, Alcaraz didn't fail to follow through on a spectacular 2022. The Spanish sensation had a strong start after a dominant victory over France's Jeremy Chardy.

After the first round, Alcaraz would take care of business against another French tennis player in Alexandre Muller. Alcaraz would also beat Nicolas Jarry, Matteo Berrettini, Holger Rune, and Daniil Medvedev. In the Final, Alcaraz faced heavy favorite, seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

Despite the underdog status, Alcaraz went on to end Djokovic's Wimbledon championship run in thrilling fashion. As a result, the Spanish tennis star would claim his second major title and his first Wimbledon title. By doing so, Alcaraz would bring home $3.07 million for the winning the tournament.

In total, Alcaraz has collected 12 ATP titles. Moreover, Alcaraz has raked in $19.6 million in prize money from his successful tennis career.

Carlos Alcaraz's endorsement deals

Aside from having a lucrative tennis career, Alcaraz also earns from other income streams. Given Alcaraz's rise to stardom, it isn't surprising that a couple of major brands want to partner up with the Spanish sensation.

Some brands include automaker BMW, luxurious watch Rolex, ElPozo, Isdin Skincare, Calvin Klein, Nike, Babolat, and Louis Vuitton. Alcaraz inked a lucrative multiyear deal with sports brand Nike that will pay him $1 million. Furthermore, the tennis star also signed his deal with racquet brand Babolat when he was only 12 years old.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Carlos Alcaraz's net worth in 2023?