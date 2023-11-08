The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Cavaliers-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cavaliers have started the season off 3-4, so the beginning of the season has been a little disappointing. However, they are coming off a good win against the Golden State Warriors. The Cavaliers played the Thunder back on October 27th, and they lost 108-105. Donovan Mitchell put up 43 points in that game to go along with eight rebounds, and five assists. Evan Mobley had 15 rebounds to lead both teams. Cleveland shot just 26.7 percent from three in the loss, and 41.3 percent from the field.

The Thunder have begun the season 4-3, and it is thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again. In the game against the Cavaliers, Gilgeous-Alexander put up 34 points, and grabbed 11 rebounds. He also had five steals in the win. Chet Holmgren stole the show on defense. He blocked seven shots in the narrow victory, and also put up a double-double with 16 points, and 13 rebounds. Lugentz Dort had 25 points, as well.

This will be the final game between these two teams in the regular season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Thunder Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -2.5 (-108)

Oklahoma City Thunder: +2.5 (-112)

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Thunder

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

It could be argued that the Cavaliers played better than the Thunder in their first game. Cleveland had more rebounds, less turnovers, less fouls, and more points in the paint. The problem for the Cavaliers is they shot just 26.7 percent from beyond the arc. They made just 12 of their 45 attempts from three. Their loss was just a case of them being cold as a team. Cleveland played well on the defensive end of the court, and that should not change in this game. If the Cavaliers can just knock down a few more shots, or take some better shots, they will cover the spread.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder were able to shut down the Cavaliers, and make it very hard for them to score no matter where they are shooting from. Holmgren was able to block seven of their shots, and the perimeter defense was very good. Oklahoma City needs to force the Cavaliers into more bad shots in this one. If they do that, the Thunder will cover the spread.

Their good defense in that game was not a surprise, though. The Thunder allow the sixth-lowest field goal percentage this season, so they make it very tough on opponents. The problem for the Thunder is they allow the most field goals attempted per game. Teams are taking their shots against Oklahoma City. If the Thunder can slow down the pace, and keep the Cavaliers from taking so many shots, they will cover the spread.

Final Cavaliers-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The only reason the Cavaliers lost that first game is because of how cold they were from the field. Other than that, Cavaliers really did outplay the Thunder. With that said, I do not expect Cleveland to have that same type of shooting game. I am going to take them to cover this spread, and win the game.

Final Cavaliers-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -2.5 (-108), Over 228 (-110)